中英對照讀新聞》Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel With Plans to Co-Design Chips 輝達投資英特爾50億美元，計畫共同設計晶片

輝達宣布投資英特爾50億美元。（路透）

2025/09/22 05:30

◎魏國金

Nvidia Corp. agreed to invest $5 billion in Intel Corp. and said the two will co-develop chips for PCs and data centers.

輝達同意投資英特爾50億美元，表示2家公司將共同開發用於個人電腦與資料中心的晶片。

Nvidia will buy Intel common stock at $23.28 per share, the two companies said on Thursday.

輝達將以每股23.28美元的價格，收購英特爾普通股，這2家公司週四指出。

Intel will use Nvidia’s graphics technology in upcoming PC chips and also provide its processors for data center products built around Nvidia hardware.

英特爾將在即將推出的個人電腦晶片中，使用輝達的圖形技術，也為基於輝達硬體而打造的資料中心產品，提供其處理器。

“This historic collaboration tightly couples Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms,” Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said in a statement. “Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing.”

「這項歷史性的合作將輝達的人工智慧與加速運算堆疊，結合英特爾的中央處理器及龐大的x86生態系，實現2個世界級平台的融合，」輝達執行長黃仁勳聲明說，「我們將攜手擴展我們的生態系，為下一個運算時代奠定基礎。」

新聞辭典

couple with：與…結合。例句：The exhibit couples poems with paintings.（這個展覽將詩作與繪畫結合在一起。）

lay the foundation(s) for：奠定基礎。例句：Careful planning laid the foundations for the nation’s economic miracle.（周詳的規劃為國家經濟奇蹟奠定基礎）。

