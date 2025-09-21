中英對照讀新聞》Robert Redford, star actor and champion of independent film, dies aged 89明星演員及獨立電影擁護者勞勃．瑞福逝世，享壽89歲

好萊塢傳奇影星勞勃．瑞福逝世，享壽89歲。（路透）

2025/09/21 05:30

◎林家宇

Actor, director and producer Robert Redford, who was both the quintessential handsome Hollywood leading man and an influential supporter of independent films through his Sundance Institute, had died at the age of 89, The New York Times reported, citing his publicist.

紐約時報引述其公關消息報導，身兼演員、導演和製片人身分，具有好萊塢男主角典型的英俊外貌，並透過聖丹斯協會給予獨立電影有力支持的勞勃．瑞福過世，享壽89歲。

Once dismissed as "just another California blond", Redford’s charm and craggy good looks made him one of the industry’s most bankable leading men for half a century, and one of the world’s most recognizable and best-loved movie stars.

曾被輕視為「只不過是又一個加州金髮男子」的瑞福，其魅力和粗獷的俊俏外表，使他成為電影界半世紀來最吸金的男主角，也是全世界最家喻戶曉及備受鍾愛的電影明星。

He never won the best actor Oscar, but his first outing as a director - the 1980 family drama "Ordinary People" - won Oscars for best picture and best director.

雖然他從未贏得奧斯卡演員獎項，但他首度擔任導演，執導1980年家庭劇「凡夫俗子」便榮獲奧斯卡最佳影片和導演獎。

Yet he remained best known for the two early movies he made with Paul Newman - the 1969 western caper "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid", and "The Sting" (1973), both of which became classics.

瑞福最知名的作品仍是兩部早期與保羅．紐曼合作電影－1969年的西部片「虎豹小霸王」以及1973年的「刺激」。兩部作品皆成為經典之作。

新聞辭典

quintessential：形容詞，典型的。例句：His new novel is criticized as just a quintessential love story.（他的新小說被批評為不過是一部典型的愛情故事）

bankable：形容詞，可獲利的。例句：Everyone thought that animation was extremely bankable and it was.（每個人都認為這部動畫片會大賣，也確實如此）

