中英對照讀新聞》The New York Post Announces a California Newspaper 《紐約郵報》宣布要出加州報

美國知名八卦小報《紐約郵報》將進軍西岸，發行《加州郵報》。（美聯社）

2025/09/19 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The long-running New York City tabloid said on Monday that it would introduce a new version next year called The California Post, aiming to muscle in to an ailing local news ecosystem on the West Coast.

這家老牌的紐約市小報週一表示，將於明年推出名為《加州郵報》的新版本，搶佔狀況欠佳的（美國）西岸當地新聞生態系統。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The California Post will have headquarters in Los Angeles and replicate The New York Post’s style of bombastic reporting, sports coverage and celebrity gossip from a California perspective, the company said.

該公司表示，《加州郵報》將在洛杉磯設立總部，並從加州的角度，複製《紐約郵報》的浮誇式報導、體育新聞與名流八卦的風格。

“California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicenter of entertainment, the A.I. revolution and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse,” Keith Poole, the editor in chief of The New York Post, said in a statement. “Yet many stories are not being told, and many viewpoints are not being represented.”

「加州是美國人口最多的州，也是娛樂、人工智慧革命與先進製造業的中心—遑論還是體育重鎮，」《紐約郵報》總編輯普爾在1份聲明中說。「但許多故事未被報導，許多觀點也未被呈現。」

新聞辭典

muscle：動詞，強迫，強制。例句：He is known for muscling his way into a conversation.（他出了名地愛強行插入對話。）

populous：形容詞，人口眾多的。例句：India is the most populous country in the world.（印度是世界上人口最多的國家。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法