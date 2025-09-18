為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》A hungry wild elephant raids a grocery store in Thailand for snacks1頭飢餓的野象闖入泰國1家雜貨店找零食

    泰國1隻大象闖入商店吃零食。（美聯社檔案照）

    2025/09/18 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    A hungry wild elephant caused havoc in a grocery store in Thailand when he strolled in from a nearby national park and helped himself to food on the shelves.

    1頭飢餓的野象從附近的國家公園漫步而來，闖入泰國1家雜貨店，並從貨架上隨意取食，造成混亂。

    Videos showed the huge male elephant, known as Plai Biang Lek, briefly stopping in front of the shop, located next to a main road near the Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand, before ducking his whole body inside.

    影片顯示，這頭名叫Plai Biang Lek的雄性大象，在泰國東北部考艾國家公園附近1條主幹道旁的商店前短暫停留，然後整個身子鑽了進去。

    The elephant stopped in front of the shop’s counter, calmly snatching and chomping snacks, and did not flinch as the national park workers tried to shoo him away.

    這頭大象停在商店櫃檯前，平靜地搶奪及咀嚼零食，甚至當國家公園工作人員試圖驅趕時，都毫不退縮。

    The elephant later backed out of the shop still holding a bag of snacks with his trunk. He left little damage behind, except mud tracks on the floor and the ceiling of the shop.

    後來，大象從店裡出來時，鼻子還叼著1袋零食。除了商店地板上的足印和天花板外，牠幾乎沒有造成任何損壞。

    新聞辭典

    duck：動詞，迅速低頭、彎身；躲避。例句：Jim ducked the reporters ingeniously.（吉姆巧妙地避開記者。）

    flinch：動詞，（因疼痛或恐懼）畏縮。例句：Jim slightly flinched when I sparyed disinfectant alcohol on the wound.（當我將消毒酒精噴灑在傷口上時，吉姆稍微退縮了一下。）

