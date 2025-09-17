為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Prada looks at collaboration with Indian footwear artisans after sandal scandal普拉達在涼鞋醜聞後考慮與印度手工製鞋匠合作

    印度傳統「柯哈普里」手工涼鞋。（路透）

    2025/09/17 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Prada is looking to collaborate with "artisanal footwear" makers in India in a partnership, it said on Friday, two weeks after the Italian luxury group triggered a controversy by debuting ethnic sandals resembling 12th-century Indian ones.

    普拉達週五表示，正尋求與印度「傳統手工鞋」製作者建立合作關係，在這個義大利奢侈品品牌因在時尚秀上，發表1款外型酷似印度源自12世紀的民族風涼鞋，引發爭議的2週後。

    Prada said in a statement to Reuters that it held talks remotely on Friday with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents 3000 Kolhapuri sandal artisans, and discussed potential opportunities for future collaboration.

    普拉達在給路透的聲明中說，該公司週五已與代表3000名柯哈普里涼鞋工匠的馬哈拉什特拉邦商會，進行遠距會談，討論未來可能的合作機會。

    After viral photos from a Milan fashion show drew criticism from Indian artisans who make the sandals, Prada was forced late last month to acknowledge that its new open-toe footwear was inspired by ancient Indian designs.

    米蘭時尚秀1張照片在網路瘋傳，引發製作印度傳統涼鞋的工匠批評後，普拉達上月底被迫承認，其新款露趾涼鞋的靈感，確實來自古印度的設計。

    The furore even saw sales of Indian sandals boom, with sellers and artisans seeing the controversy as a way to promote the heritage craft by tapping into nationalist pride.

    這場風波甚至帶動印度傳統涼鞋銷售量大增，商販與工匠視這場爭議，為利用民族自豪感，推廣這項文化遺產的方式。

    新聞辭典

    artisanal：形容詞，傳統工藝手工製作的。例句：The shop sells artisanal bread made with natural ingredients.（這家店販售以天然食材製成的手工麵包。）

    furore：名詞，騷動，喧嚷。例句：The new policy caused a huge furore.（這項新政策引起軒然大波。）

