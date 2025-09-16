中英對照讀新聞》US consumer inflation heats up but unlikely to deter rate cut 美國消費者通膨升溫，但不太可能阻止降息

美國上月消費者物價指數上升至今年以來最高點。（彭博）

2025/09/16 05:30

◎魏國金

US consumer inflation rose last month to its highest level since January, government data showed, although analysts believe that this is unlikely to deter the central bank from an interest rate cut next week.

（美國）政府數據顯示，美國消費者通膨上月上升至1月以來最高水準，然而分析師認為，這不太可能阻止央行下週調降利率。

But the data also underscore growing cost-of-living pressures on households as President Donald Trump’s tariffs filter through the world’s biggest economy, complicating the Federal Reserve’s role in maintaining stable prices.

不過，隨著總統川普的關稅滲入這個全球最大經濟體，該數據也凸顯家庭日益上升的生活成本壓力，從而複雜化聯準會維持穩定物價的任務。

The consumer price index (CPI) picked up to 2.9 percent in August, accelerating from 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in July, said the Labor Department.

（美國）勞工部公布，8月消費者物價指數（CPI）上升至2.9％，從7月的年增2.7％加速升高。

The figure was in line with analysts’ expectations, as they try to gauge if Trump’s duties will trigger a one-off price increase or lead to persistently higher costs.

該數據符合分析師預期，他們試圖判斷是否川普的關稅將引發一次性的物價上漲，或導致持續的較高價格。

CPI rose 0.4 percent monthly in August, the report said, also picking up from 0.2 percent in July.

8月CPI月增0.4％，該報告說，也從7月的0.2％上升。

新聞辭典

deter(from)：阻止、威懾。例句：High prices are deterring many young people from buying houses.（高價格讓很多年輕人對買房卻步）。

one-off：僅一次的。例句：The global market for one-off chopstick is projected to reach US$71.4 billion by 2030.（免洗筷全球市場預計2030年將達714億美元）。

