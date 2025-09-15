為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Photos show history lovers replaying ancient Roman battles in Romania 照片顯示，歷史愛好者在羅馬尼亞重演古羅馬戰爭

    歷史愛好者扮成羅馬士兵和達契亞戰士，重演近2000年前羅馬最終征服現今羅馬尼亞領土的戰爭。（美聯社）

    歷史愛好者扮成羅馬士兵和達契亞戰士，重演近2000年前羅馬最終征服現今羅馬尼亞領土的戰爭。（美聯社）

    2025/09/15 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    History buffs dressed as Roman soldiers and Dacian warriors clashed in front of a crowd in a reenactment of a struggle culminating in the Roman conquest of land in present-day Romania.

    歷史愛好者扮成羅馬士兵和達契亞戰士，在人群面前發生衝突，重現羅馬最終征服現今羅馬尼亞領土的戰爭。

    Constantin Lapusneanu, a well-known Romanian tattoo artist and the man behind the Getodava historical reenactment festival, told The Associated Press that he was motivated by a “love of our ancient land and ancestors” and a desire to transmit that heritage to future generations.

    康斯坦丁．拉普斯尼亞努是羅馬尼亞著名紋身藝術家，也是蓋托達瓦歷史重演節的發起人，他​對美聯社表示，他發起活動的動機，是「對我們古老土地和祖先的熱愛」，並希望將這個文化遺產傳承給後代。

    Though the Romans emerged victorious in the battles nearly 2,000 years ago, the reenactment this summer ended in a draw.

    儘管羅馬人在近2000年前的戰爭中取得勝利，但今年夏天的重演以和局告終。

    新聞辭典

    reenactment：名詞，重演、再現。例句：The Iran government will never allow a reenactment of the revolution.（伊朗政府絕不會讓革命重演。）

    end in a draw：動詞片語，打成平手。例句：The football game between Brazil and Mexico ended in a draw.（巴西與墨西哥的足球比賽打成平手。）

