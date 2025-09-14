為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Shoppers hunt for vintage Armani after designer’s death設計師亞曼尼逝世引發消費者對其品牌經典款的渴求

    義大利設計師亞曼尼過世後掀起一波品牌經典款購買潮。（路透）

    義大利設計師亞曼尼過世後掀起一波品牌經典款購買潮。（路透）

    2025/09/14 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    Armani clothes have surged since Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died on Thursday, as shoppers scoured second-hand outlets for his styles.

    在義大利時尚設計師喬治．亞曼尼週四過世後，消費者搜尋起其時尚風格的二手販賣管道，帶動經典亞曼尼服飾的網路搜索量竄升。

    Armani, who led his eponymous company and remained in control of designs right up until his death at 91, was prolific, producing everything from expensive high-end suits to more modestly priced jeans and sportswear under the Emporio Armani brand.

    領導同名公司的亞曼尼創作不輟，直到91歲過世前始終親自監督設計工作，所生產的各式商品涵蓋高端奢華套裝到子品牌Emporio Armani下較為平價的牛仔褲和運動服飾。

    Searches containing the word "Armani" on Vinted, Europe’s biggest second-hand clothing marketplace, were almost three times higher than average on Thursday following the news of Armani’s passing, a spokesperson for Vinted told Reuters.

    歐洲最大二手服飾市場Vinted發言人向路透表示，亞曼尼過世消息傳出後的週四，網站關鍵字「亞曼尼」的搜尋量比平均多出近三倍。

    Searches for "Armani" on The RealReal rose 212% on Thursday, while Google Trends also showed a significant spike in "vintage Armani" queries, particularly in Italy and the UK.

    週四，The RealReal網站上對「Armani」的搜尋量較前一日增長了212%，而Google Trends的數據也顯示，「vintage Armani」的搜尋量同樣大幅激增，此現象在義大利和英國尤為明顯。

    新聞辭典

    vintage：形容詞，（某時期）最佳的、經典的。例句：Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a vintage Audrey Hepburn film.（第凡內早餐是經典的奧黛莉．赫本電影）

    prolific：形容詞，（創作）多產的、豐富的。例句：Stephen King is definitely one of the most prolific novelists globally.（史帝芬．金無疑是全球最多產作家之一）

