中英對照讀新聞》Cuba suffers fifth nationwide blackout in a year 古巴遭遇一年內第五次全國大停電

古巴10日遭遇一年來第五次全國大停電，首都哈瓦那街頭一片漆黑。（法新社）

2025/09/13 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

Cuba suffered a nationwide blackout on Wednesday, the fifth on the cash-strapped Caribbean island in under a year, the energy ministry announced.

古巴能源部宣布，全國週三遭遇大停電，為這個資金匱乏的加勒比海島國在不到一年內發生的第五次全國停電。

"A total disconnection of the SEN electricity system has occurred, which may be associated with an unexpected shutdown" of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant, the island’s biggest, the ministry said on its X account.

能源部在其X平台帳號上表示：「國家電力系統（SEN）已完全斷開，這可能與古巴島上最大的安東尼奧．吉特拉斯火力電廠意外停機有關。」

The Antonio Guiteras plant is the biggest of Cuba’s eight decrepit oil-fired power plants, some of which are more than 40 years old.

古巴共有八座老舊燃油發電廠，有些歷史超過40年，安東尼奧．吉特拉斯是當中規模最大的一座。

Cuba has been battered by an energy crisis, marked by hours-long daily blackouts, system breakdowns and an acute shortage of fuel.

古巴受到能源危機打擊，每日停電長達數小時、系統故障以及嚴重的燃料短缺成為常態。

In October 2024, the island, which is suffering its worst economic crisis in three decades, was plunged into darkness for several days following a shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras plant.

2024年10月，這座正經歷30年來最嚴重經濟危機的島嶼，在安東尼奧．吉特拉斯發電廠停機後，陷入數日的黑暗之中。

新聞辭典

cash-strapped：形容詞，資金極度匱乏的、缺錢的、財政困難的。例句：Many cash-strapped families are struggling to afford basic necessities like food and medicine.（許多資金緊絀的家庭難以負擔食物和藥品等基本生活必需品。）

decrepit：形容詞，破舊不堪的、老舊的。例句：The government plans to replace the city’s decrepit public transportation system with modern electric buses.（政府計畫以現代化電動公車取代城市中老舊破敗的大眾運輸系統。）

