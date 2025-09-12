中英對照讀新聞》Ishiba agonized over stepping down or calling snap election 石破茂曾苦惱猶豫是要下台還是提前大選

日本首相石破茂7日在結束宣布請辭的記者會後準備離去時，其身旁包括內閣官長官林芳正等幕僚向他鞠躬致意。（彭博）

2025/09/12 05:30

◎ 張沛元

On the night of Sept. 5, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba entered a private room at Taikan En, a Chinese restaurant inside Hotel New Otani Tokyo, just a stone’s throw from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters.

9月5日當晚，（日本）首相石破茂步入距離執政黨自民黨總部不遠的東京新大谷飯店的中餐廳「大觀苑」的一間包廂。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The gathering was officially described as “dinner with aides,” but behind the scenes, Ishiba had summoned his political allies for an urgent, secret meeting.

這場聚會名義上是「與幕僚共進晚餐」，但幕後其實是石破召集其政治盟友舉行緊急秘密會議。

The pressing matter was how to handle a planned “confirmation of will” by LDP members demanding an early party leadership election.

當時最迫切的問題是如何處理自民黨成員打算提出、要求提前舉行黨魁選舉的「意願確認」。

The party members were expected to submit signed and sealed documents to LDP headquarters on Sept. 8, pushing for a vote.

該黨成員預計9月8日向自民黨總部遞交已簽名與蓋章的文件，以推動提前改選黨魁。

Ishiba’s team needed to chart its response.

石破的團隊必須制定因應之道。

新聞辭典

pressing：形容詞，緊迫的，迫切的。例句：There is a pressing need for infrastructure renovation in the city.（該市迫切需要翻修其基礎建設。）

behind the scenes：慣用語，不公開地，幕後地。例句：The couple seem happily married, but who knows what happens behind the scenes.（這對夫妻看似婚姻幸福，但誰知道幕後發生啥事。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法