中英對照讀新聞》Ship pulled free after running aground near Norway home1艘船在挪威一處住宅附近擱淺後脫困

1艘貨船意外擱淺挪威岸邊，距離民宅僅數公尺。（歐新社檔案照）

2025/09/11 05:30

◎孫宇青

The salvager has pulled a cargo ship, which made world headlines for running aground a stone’s throw from a house in Norway, back into the water, the head of the company managing the operation said.

負責搶救作業的公司負責人表示，搶救人員已將1艘在挪威一處房屋附近擱淺，而成為全球頭條新聞的貨船推回海中。

A Ukrainian sailor in his 30s was on watch at the time and said he had fallen asleep, according to Norwegian police, who have charged him with "negligent navigation".

挪威警方表示，當時值班的是1名30幾歲的烏克蘭水手，他說自己睡著，並已被指控「疏忽航行」。

The NCL Salten sailed up onto shore just metres from a wooden house around dawn.

這艘「NCL Salten號」是在黎明之際駛抵岸邊，距離1座木屋僅幾公尺之遙。

"It’s good to have said hello, but now it’s time to say goodbye" the occupant of the house, Johan Helberg, told broadcaster NRK.（AFP）

房屋主人約翰．赫爾伯格對「挪威廣播公司」表示：「很高興能和大家打招呼，但現在是時候說再見了。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

salvage：動詞，搶救、打撈、挽救。例句：After the bribery scandal was publicized, he couldn’t salvage his reputation.（賄賂醜聞曝光後，他的名譽已無可挽回。）

run aground：慣用片語，擱淺。例句：A container ship accidentally ran aground.（1艘貨櫃船意外擱淺。）

