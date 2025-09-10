為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Brazil, Trump up the ante in row over Bolsonaro coup trial巴西和川普為了波索納洛涉政變案受審的爭端升高

    美國總統川普（左）、巴西總統魯拉（右）合照。（法新社）

    2025/09/10 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Brazil and the United States escalated their row Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s support for coup-accused ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro, with the American president slapping a 50 percent tariff on one of its main steel suppliers.

    美國總統唐納．川普對巴西課徵50％關稅，升高和這個美國主要鋼鐵進口來源國家之一之間，因為川普力挺被控策劃政變的巴西前總統雅伊爾．波索納洛而起的爭端。

    Trump has strongly criticized the prosecution of right-wing ally Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly plotting to cling on to power after losing 2022 elections to Lula.

    川普一直強烈抨擊對其右翼盟友波索納洛的起訴；波索納洛因被控在2022年選舉敗給魯拉後，密謀非法續掌政權而受審。

    Brasilia on Wednesday summoned Washington’s top envoy to the country to explain an embassy statement describing Bolsonaro as a victim of “political persecution” — echoing Trump’s claims of a “witch hunt” against the 70-year-old Brazilian firebrand.

    巴西利亞週三召見美國駐巴西最高外交官，要求說明大使館在1份聲明中，將波索納洛形容為「政治迫害」受害者的說法—呼應川普稱這名70歲巴西強硬派遭「獵巫」的說詞。

    Trump then announced he would slap a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports starting August 1, citing “Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections” and warning of escalation if the country retaliates. (AFP)

    隨後，川普以「巴西對自由選舉的陰險攻擊」為由，宣布從8月1日起，對巴西進口商品課徵50％關稅，並警告若巴西報復，美方將進一步升高行動。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    up the ante：片語動詞，提高賭注；升高情況緊張或對抗程度。例句：The contest upped the ante with a bigger prize.（這場比賽加碼，提供更高額獎金。）

    escalate：動詞，升高（緊張或嚴重程度），惡化。例句：The protest escalated into violence.（抗議活動升高為暴力事件。）

