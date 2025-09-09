中英對照讀新聞》Cuban animal lovers struggle to feed stray cats and dogs as economic crisis bites 經濟危機下，古巴愛護動物人士難以餵養流浪貓狗

古巴面臨經濟危機，愛護動物人士內莉達．裴瑞茲無力餵養流浪貓狗。（美聯社）

2025/09/09 05:30

◎盧永山

Every afternoon, 81-year-old Nélida Pérez begins her familiar walk down the cobblestone streets of Old Havana, a procession of hungry cats trailing close behind her.

每天下午，81歲的內莉達．裴瑞茲都會沿著哈瓦那舊城的鵝卵石街道，開始她熟悉的散步，一群飢餓的貓緊跟在她身後。

For years, Pérez has taken it upon herself to feed some of the street cats that roam this part of town, which is also one of the most popular tourist spots in the Cuban capital. She once relied on her own food or restaurant donations, but as the island’s economic situation worsened and tourism declined, it has become increasingly difficult to provide for them.

多年來，裴瑞茲一直主動承擔餵養在這部分市區遊蕩的流浪貓重任，這裡也是古巴首都最受歡迎的旅遊景點之一。她曾依靠自己提供的食物，或餐廳的捐款來從事這項工作，但隨著島上經濟狀況惡化和旅遊業的衰退，養活這些流浪貓變得愈來愈困難。

“I have never in my life asked anyone for a plate of food to feed my cats,” Pérez said. “Now I see myself in difficulties because there is no tourism and there is an economic crisis.”

裴瑞茲表示：「我這輩子從未向任何人要過1盤食物來餵我的貓，現在我覺得自己陷入困境，因為沒有旅遊業，又遭遇經濟危機。」

Since 2020, Cuba has faced a worsening economic crisis, driven by COVID-19 shutdowns, stricter U.S. sanctions, and an internal monetary reform that triggered inflation.

自2020年以來，古巴面臨日益惡化的經濟危機，原因包括COVID-19疫情封鎖、美國更嚴厲的制裁，以及引發通膨的國內貨幣改革。

新聞辭典

stray：形容詞，走失的、流浪的；動詞，偏離。例句：The ship strayed off course during the storm.（這艘船在暴風雨中偏離航道。）

roam：動詞，漫步、流浪。例句：Mary roamed around America for a year, working in bars and restaurants.（瑪莉花了1年時間在美國各地遊歷，一路在酒吧和飯店打工。）

