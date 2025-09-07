中英對照讀新聞》’KPop Demon Hunters’ tops domestic box office weekend in rare win for NetflixNetflix罕見以「KPop獵魔女團」攻頂美國週末票房

動畫電影"KPop獵魔女團"引發全球風潮，Netflix順勢推動戲院上映並締造票房佳績。（路透）

2025/09/07 05:30

◎林家宇

The sing-along version of the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters", which has become a cultural phenomenon, topped the domestic box office this weekend, in what appears to be a historic first for streaming giant Netflix

成為文化現象的動畫電影「KPop獵魔女團」所推出的卡拉OK版本，攻上美國國內週末票房榜首，寫下串流巨擘Netflix歷史新頁。

The movie, about a Korean girl group that battles demons, brought in an estimated $18 million from U.S. and Canada box offices, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo.

根據IMDb旗下的票房網站Box Office Mojo統計，這部講述韓國女子團體與惡魔奮戰的電影，估算在美國和加拿大收穫1800萬美元票房。

It surpassed Warner Bros Discovery’s horror movie "Weapons", which brought in $15.6 million in domestic ticket sales in its third weekend in cinemas.

本片超越了華納兄弟探索的驚悚片「凶器」在戲院上映第三週的1560萬美元國內票房銷售。

Its popularity gave Netflix an opening to reach a bigger audience with a one-weekend-only event that landed in theaters at a time when there were no other major releases.

其廣受歡迎的程度替Netflix開啟了觸及更廣泛觀眾的機會，趁著大片空窗期在戲院推出僅限一個週末的上映活動。

新聞辭典

phenomenon：名詞，現象。例句：Kpop has become a cultural phenomenon around the world since 2012 when Gangnam Style came out.（Kpop自2012年江南Style推出後發展為全球性的文化現象。）

popularity：名詞，普及、流行。例句：’90s fashion is gaining popularity again nowadays.（90年代的時尚再次於現今流行起來。）

