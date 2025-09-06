中英對照讀新聞》Hot mic picks up Putin and Xi discussing organ transplants and immortality熱麥克風捕捉到普廷和習近平討論器官移植與永生

俄國總統普廷和中國國家主席習近平三日抵達閱兵會場。（美聯社）

2025/09/06 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

When Russian President Vladimir Putin walked shoulder to shoulder with China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, a hot mic caught them discussing organ transplants and the possibility that humans could live to 150 years old.

週三，當俄羅斯總統弗拉迪米爾．普廷與中國國家主席習近平並肩行走時，一個未關閉的麥克風錄下了他們討論器官移植，以及人類可能活到150歲的話題。

As Putin and Xi walked toward the Tiananmen rostrum where they viewed the parade, Putin’s translator could be heard saying in Chinese, "Biotechnology is continuously developing."

當普廷與習近平走向準備觀看閱兵的天安門城樓時，普廷的傳譯員用中文說：「生物技術正在不斷發展。」

The translator added, after an inaudible passage, "human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality."

傳譯員在一段聽不清的對話後補充說：「人類器官可以持續移植。活得越久，反而越年輕，甚至可以實現永生。」

In response, Xi, who was off camera, can be heard responding in Chinese, "Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old." Putin cannot be heard speaking clearly in Russian in the CCTV clip.

鏡頭外的習近平隨即用中文回應：「有人預測，本世紀人類可能活到150歲。」在CCTV的片段中，無法清楚聽到普廷用俄語發言。

新聞辭典

hot mic：熱麥克風，指不知道麥克風仍處於開啟狀態，導致原本私下的對話被公開錄下。例句：The politician regretted his comments after a hot mic incident revealed his true feelings about the policy.（這位政治人物在一次「熱麥克風」事件中洩露了對該政策的真實想法，事後感到後悔。）

immortality：名詞，不朽、永生。例句：Many ancient myths explore the theme of immortality, where gods and heroes seek to escape the inevitability of death.（許多古代神話探討永生的主題，神與英雄試圖逃脫死亡的必然性。）

