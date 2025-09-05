為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》You can’t use your Costco card as Real ID at the airport 好市多會員卡在機場不能當「真實身分」來用

    美國賓州克蘭伯里的1家好市多分店外觀與美國國旗。（美聯社檔案照）

    2025/09/05 05:30

    ◎ 張沛元

    Travelers who are headed to airports and hoping to use their Costco membership cards in place of Real IDs are out of luck.

    前往機場並希望用好市多會員卡替代「真實身分」的旅客要倒楣了。

    Travelers need a Real ID — or other acceptable form of identification — for domestic flights and for accessing federal facilities as of May 7.

    自5月7日起，旅客搭乘（美國）國內航班與進入聯邦機構時，需要有「真實身分」或其他可被接受的身分證明。

    The Transportation Security Administration has warned fliers that the Costco card is not an acceptable alternative.

    美國運輸安全局已警告搭機旅客，好市多會員卡不是可以接受的「真實身分」選項。

    "We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not," the TSA said in a post on social media.

    美國運輸安全局在社群媒體的1篇發文中說：「我們跟其他人一樣喜歡熱狗和烤雞，但請不要再告訴別人，好市多會員卡算是『真實身分』，因為它絕對不是。」

    新聞辭典

    in place of：片語，代替，取代。例句：Her parents got her a kitten in place of her dog that died.（她父母送給她1隻小貓，以取代她過世的愛犬。）

    as much as next person：慣用語，跟任何人一樣。例句：I enjoy K-pop music as much as the next person.（我跟其他人一樣喜歡韓流音樂。）

