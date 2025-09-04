中英對照讀新聞》India’s lion population rises by a third印度獅子數量增加3分之1

印度的亞洲獅數量在過去5年增加3分之1。（路透檔案照）

2025/09/04 05:30

◎孫宇青

India’s Asiatic lion population has increased by over a third to 891, according to a five-yearly census.

根據5年1次的牲口普查數據，印度的亞洲獅數量增加3分之1以上，達到891隻。

The Asiatic lion － which historically once roamed from the Middle East to India － is now reduced to an isolated population in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western state of Gujarat.

亞洲獅歷史上曾在中東和印度之間遷徙，如今數量減少到只剩下印度西部古茶拉底邦野生動物保護區裡的1個孤立族群。

"The Asiatic lion population, which was 304 in 1995, has increased steadily over the past three decades," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told reporters. "In 2020 it was 674, which has now increased to 891."

古茶拉底邦首長布潘德拉．巴特爾告訴記者：「1995年，亞洲獅的數量為304隻，過去30年數量穩步增長。2020年為674隻，現在已增至891隻。」

The majestic big cats are slightly smaller than their African cousins, and have a fold of skin along their bellies.（AFP）

這些威風凜凜的大型貓科動物，比牠們的非洲表親體型略小，腹部有1層皺褶。（法新社）

新聞辭典

roam：動詞或名詞，閒逛、漫遊、流浪。例句：After the library closes, we roamed the campus.（圖書館關門後，我們在校園漫步。）

majestic：形容詞，雄偉、壯麗、威嚴的。例句：The majestic sunrise at the peak of Mt. Jade leaves you breathless.（玉山頂峰的壯麗日出讓人屏氣凝神。）

