中英對照讀新聞》More than 220 UK MPs urge Starmer to recognise Palestinian state逾220名英國議員力促施凱爾承認巴勒斯坦國

支持巴勒斯坦運動人士在墨西哥市舉著巨幅巴勒斯坦旗遊行。（法新社）

2025/09/03 05:30

◎管淑平

More than 220 British MPs, including dozens from the ruling Labour party, demanded Friday that the UK government formally recognise a Palestinian state, further increasing pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

超過220名英國國會議員，包括數十名執政黨工黨議員，週五要求英國政府，正式承認巴勒斯坦國，進一步升高對首相施凱爾的壓力。

The call, in a letter signed by lawmakers from nine UK political parties, came less than 24 hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country would formally recognise a Palestinian state at a UN meeting in September.

1封由英國9個政黨議員連署的信函發出這項呼聲，在此之前不到24小時，法國總統艾曼紐．馬克宏才宣布，該國將在9月召開的聯合國大會上，正式承認巴勒斯坦國。

“We urge you to officially recognise the state of Palestine at the Conference next week,” the 221 UK lawmakers wrote in the joint letter, referring to a July 28-29 UN Conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia in New York.

「我們敦促您，在下週的會議上正式承認巴勒斯坦國」，221名英國議員在這封聯名信中寫道；意指7月28到29日由法國和沙烏地阿拉伯共同主辦，在紐約召開的一場聯合國會議。

“Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact,” it said.

「我們了解英國無法單憑一己之力，促成1個自由且獨立的巴勒斯坦國，不過，英國的承認，將會有重大影響」，這封信說。

新聞辭典

recognise：動詞，承認，認可。例句：Many countries refuse to recognise the breakaway region as independent.（許多國家拒絕承認該分離地區為獨立實體。）

bring about：片語，導致，實現。例句：The new rules brought about safer working conditions.（新規定帶來更安全的工作環境。）

