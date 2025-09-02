中英對照讀新聞》Czech zoo welcomes 4 rare Barbary lion cubs whose population is extinct in the wild 捷克動物園迎來4隻稀有的小巴巴里獅，其野生族群已滅絕

捷克德武爾．克拉洛維野生動物園迎來4隻稀有的小巴巴里獅。（美聯社）

2025/09/02 05:30

◎盧永山

Four Barbary lion cubs were born recently in a Czech zoo, a vital contribution for a small surviving population of the rare lion that is extinct in the wild.

捷克1家動物園最近出生了4隻小巴巴里獅，為野外已滅絕的稀有巴巴里獅之少數倖存族群，做出重要貢獻。

The three females and one male were seen playing in their outdoor enclosure at Dvůr Králové Safari Park on Wednesday, enjoying themselves under the watchful eyes of their parents, Khalila and Bart.

週三有人看到3隻小母獅和1隻小公獅，在父母哈利拉和巴特的注視下，於德武爾．克拉洛維野生動物園的戶外圍欄內盡情玩耍。

As part of an international endangered species program, the cubs will be sent to other participating parks, including the Beersheba zoo in Israel.

做為國際瀕危物種計畫的一部分，這幾隻小獅子將被送往其他參與計畫的動物園，包括以色列的貝爾謝巴動物園。

Dvůr Králové Deputy Director Jaroslav Hyjánek said that while preliminary steps have been taken for a possible reintroduction of the Barbary lion into its natural habitat, it’s still a “far distant future.”

德武爾．克拉洛維野生動物園副園長賈洛斯拉夫．海加內克表示，雖然已經採取初步措施，但要把巴巴里獅重新引入自然棲息地，仍然是1個「遙遠的未來」。

新聞辭典

extinct：形容詞，滅絕的、消失的。例句：There is concern that the giant panda the will soon become extinct.（有人擔心大熊貓很快就會絕種。）

preliminary：形容詞，初步的、預備的；名詞，初步、開端。例句：Preliminary results show that the vaccine is effective, but this has to be confirmed by further medical trials.（初步結果顯示疫苗是有效的，但這有待進一步醫學實驗的證實。）

