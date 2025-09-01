中英對照讀新聞》Trump says he is firing Fed’s Cook over mortgage loan allegations 川普說，他基於抵押貸款指控開除聯準會的庫克

聯準會理事庫克在遭川普開除後，向法院提出告訴，強調川普無權解除她的職位。（美聯社）

2025/09/01 05:30

◎魏國金

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he was firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over alleged improprieties in obtaining mortgage loans, an unprecedented step that could test the boundaries of presidential power over the independent monetary policy body should it be challenged in court.

美國總統川普週一表示，他以涉嫌取得抵押貸款的不當行為為由，開除聯準會理事麗莎．庫克，這項史無前例的舉措若在法院遭遇挑戰，將考驗總統對此獨立貨幣政策機關的權力界線。

Trump said in a letter to Cook that he had “sufficient cause to remove you from your position” because in 2021 Cook indicated on documents for separate mortgage loans on properties in Michigan and Georgia that both were a primary residence where she intended to live.

川普致函庫克說，他有「充分理由解除你的職位」，因為庫克在2021年分別在密西根與喬治亞的房產抵押貸款文件中表明，這兩處皆為她打算居住的主要住所。

Cook responded in a statement, saying of Trump that "he has no authority" to remove her from the job. "I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy."

庫克聲明回應說，川普「他無權」解除她的工作。「我將繼續履行我的職責，協助美國經濟」。

新聞辭典

impropriety：不當行為。例句：He resigned amid allegations of financial impropriety.（他在財務不當行為的指責中辭職。）

carry out：執行、履行。例句：Don’t blame me, I’m only carrying out my orders.（別怪我，我只是奉令行事。）

