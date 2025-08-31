為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino, US star Dafoe honoured at Sarajevo Film Fest義大利導演保羅．索倫提諾與美國明星達佛在塞拉耶佛電影節接受殊榮

    知名男星威廉．達佛於塞拉耶佛電影節獲頒塞拉耶佛榮譽之心殊榮。（歐新社）

    2025/08/31 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino will be honoured at the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival, which kicks off on Friday, alongside star actors Willem Dafoe, Ray Winstone and Stellan Skarsgard.

    曾獲奧斯卡獎的義大利導演保羅．索倫提諾將於週五開幕的第31屆塞拉耶佛電影節中，與男星威廉．達佛、雷．溫斯頓和史戴倫．史柯斯嘉一同接受殊榮。

    Sorrentino - known for "Il Divo", "The Hand of God" and "The Great Beauty", which was recognised as best foreign language film at the 2014 Academy Awards - will get the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the event which will show a retrospective of his films.

    以「大牌明星」、「上帝之手」以及榮獲2014年奧斯卡最佳外語片的「絕美之城」等作品聞名的索倫提諾，除了在電影節回顧其電影外，還獲頒塞拉耶佛榮譽之心獎項。

    U.S. actor Dafoe - who turned 70 last month and has starred in everything from "Poor Things" to "Spider-Man" - will also get an Honorary Heart, as will Britain’s Winstone and Sweden’s Skarsgard.

    上個月迎接70歲生日的美國演員達佛，演出過「可憐的東西」到「蜘蛛人」等多類型作品，與分別來自英國、瑞典的溫斯頓和史柯斯嘉獲頒榮譽之心。

    More than 250 films will be shown at the festival, which was founded by a group of movie enthusiasts towards the end of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

    由一群電影愛好者在波士尼亞1992至95年的戰爭朝向尾聲之際所創辦的電影節，本屆放映的作品超過250部。

    新聞辭典

    retrospective：名詞，回顧展覽。例句：The retrospective of the president demonstrates his contribution to the country.（總統的回顧展展現出他對國家的貢獻。）

    enthusiast：名詞，愛好者。例句：This expo can’t be held without funding from enthusiasts.（若缺少同好們的資助，這場展覽會便無法舉辦。）

