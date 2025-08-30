中英對照讀新聞》"The marshes are dead": Iraqi buffalo herders wander in search of water 「沼澤地死了」：伊拉克水牛牧民四處流浪尋找水源

伊拉克巴斯拉地區的牧民正用大麥來餵食牛隻。聯合國糧食計畫下的氣候變遷控制小組正在當地推動種植大麥，以因應日趨乾旱的氣候。（路透）

2025/08/30 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

Like his father, Iraqi buffalo herder Watheq Abbas grazes his animals in Iraq’s southern wetlands, but with persistent drought shrinking marshland where they feed and decimating the herd, his millennia-old way of life is threatened.

像他的父親一樣，伊拉克水牛牧民瓦提克．阿巴斯在南部的濕地放牧牲畜。但由於持續乾旱導致牧場沼澤面積縮小，牲畜大量減少，他延續數千年的生活方式正受到威脅。

"There’s no more water, the marshes are dead," said 27-year-old Abbas, who has led his buffaloes to pasture in the marshland for the past 15 years.

「再也沒有水了，沼澤地都死了，」27歲的阿巴斯說。過去15年來，他一直帶著水牛到沼澤地放牧。

"In the past, the drought would last one or two years, the water would return and the marshes would come back to life. Now we’ve gone without water for five years," the buffalo herder told AFP.

「過去乾旱只會持續一兩年，之後水就會回來，沼澤地也會恢復生機。但現在，我們已經連續五年沒有水了，」這位水牛牧民告訴法新社。

Authorities have said this year has been one of the driest since 1933, with summer temperatures topping 50°C across Iraq.

官方表示，今年是自1933年以來最乾旱的一年，全境夏季氣溫超過攝氏50度。

The UNESCO-listed swamplands in the country’s south — where tradition has it that the biblical Garden of Eden was located — have sustained civilizations dating back to ancient Mesopotamia.

這片位於伊拉克南部、被聯合國教科文組織列為世界遺產的沼澤地，據傳統說法，正是聖經中伊甸園的所在地。此地自古美索不達米亞文明以來，一直滋養著歷代文明。

新聞辭典

marsh：名詞，沼澤地。例句：The birds migrate to the marshes every winter to find food and shelter.（這些鳥每年冬天都會遷徙到沼澤地尋找食物和棲息地。）

decimate：動詞，大量減少、摧毀。例句：A disease outbreak decimated the fish population in the lake.（一次疾病爆發導致湖中魚類大量死亡。）

