    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》’Nicest judge in the world’ Frank Caprio dies aged 88 「世上最好法官」法蘭克．卡普里歐辭世，享壽88歲

    有「世上最好法官」美譽的美國退休法官卡普里歐，20日病逝，享壽88歲。（美聯社檔案照）

    有「世上最好法官」美譽的美國退休法官卡普里歐，20日病逝，享壽88歲。（美聯社檔案照）

    2025/08/29 05:30

    ◎ 張沛元

    US celebrity judge and social media star Frank Caprio has died aged 88, his family has said.

    家屬表示，美國知名法官、社群媒體名人法蘭克．卡普里歐辭世，享壽88歲。

    Over a 40-year career in Rhode Island, he famously used compassion and humour to make judgements that took into consideration the personal circumstances of the people in the dock.

    在（美國）羅德島州判案40年的職涯中，他以充分考慮被告的個人情況、以同情與幽默來做裁示聞名。

    Videos of Judge Caprio presiding over cases on his hit TV show Caught in Providence have had billions of views on social media, earning him the title the "nicest judge in the world".

    卡普里歐法官在其熱門電視實境秀Caught in Providence中審理案件的影片，在社群媒體上的點閱率達數十億，為他贏得「世上最好法官」的美譽。

    His death following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was remembered for his "warmth" and "unwavering belief in the goodness of people".

    他曾被診斷罹患胰腺癌，其死訊透過官方Instagram帳號對外宣布，網友則在此緬懷他的「暖心」以及「堅信人性本善」。

    新聞辭典

    take something into consideration：片語，將某事納入考慮。例句：There are so many things you should take into consideration before buying a house.（購屋前有很多事情要納入考慮。）

    in the dock：慣用語，置身被告席，受審。dock，名詞，碼頭，被告席。例句：She sobbed and shook her head in the dock as the jury read their verdict.（當陪審團宣讀判決時，她在被告席上抽泣並搖頭。）

