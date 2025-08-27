為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Trump vents online about service provider after conference call marred by glitch 川普電話會議受故障影響後 在網路上痛批服務供應商

    川普在橢圓形辦公室伸手拿電話。（路透）

    川普在橢圓形辦公室伸手拿電話。（路透）

    2025/08/27 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    On Monday afternoon, the president of the United States was just another person complaining online about his service provider.

    週一下午，美國總統和一般用戶一樣，在網路上抱怨他的網路服務供應商。

    Donald Trump wrote in a pair of posts on Truth Social that he was trying to hold a conference call with faith leaders from all over the country but was unable to start the call because of technical difficulties.

    唐納．川普在「真實社群」連發兩文，表示他本想與全國宗教領袖舉行電話會議，卻由於技術問題，無法展開這場會議。

    “AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly,” the Republican president said in a post. “This is the second time it’s happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!”

    「AT&T完全沒辦法讓他們的設備正常運作」，這名共和黨籍總統在1篇發文中說，「這已經是第二次發生了。如果AT&T的老闆──不管是誰──能介入處理會很好，因為有成千上萬人在線上！」

    AT&T reached out immediately, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The issue was resolved and the call started 20 minutes late. (AP)

    1名未獲授權公開談論此事的白宮官員，在匿名情況下透露，AT&T隨即與白宮聯繫，該問題便獲得解決，通話延後20分鐘開始。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    mar：動詞，破壞，使蒙上陰影。例句：The ceremony was marred by unexpected rain.（突如其來的大雨打亂了這場典禮。）

    reach out：片語：（為某目的主動）聯絡，伸出援手。例句：If you need help, just reach out.（如果你需要幫忙，儘管找我們。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播