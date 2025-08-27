中英對照讀新聞》Trump vents online about service provider after conference call marred by glitch 川普電話會議受故障影響後 在網路上痛批服務供應商

川普在橢圓形辦公室伸手拿電話。（路透）

On Monday afternoon, the president of the United States was just another person complaining online about his service provider.

週一下午，美國總統和一般用戶一樣，在網路上抱怨他的網路服務供應商。

Donald Trump wrote in a pair of posts on Truth Social that he was trying to hold a conference call with faith leaders from all over the country but was unable to start the call because of technical difficulties.

唐納．川普在「真實社群」連發兩文，表示他本想與全國宗教領袖舉行電話會議，卻由於技術問題，無法展開這場會議。

“AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly,” the Republican president said in a post. “This is the second time it’s happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!”

「AT&T完全沒辦法讓他們的設備正常運作」，這名共和黨籍總統在1篇發文中說，「這已經是第二次發生了。如果AT&T的老闆──不管是誰──能介入處理會很好，因為有成千上萬人在線上！」

AT&T reached out immediately, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The issue was resolved and the call started 20 minutes late. (AP)

1名未獲授權公開談論此事的白宮官員，在匿名情況下透露，AT&T隨即與白宮聯繫，該問題便獲得解決，通話延後20分鐘開始。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

mar：動詞，破壞，使蒙上陰影。例句：The ceremony was marred by unexpected rain.（突如其來的大雨打亂了這場典禮。）

reach out：片語：（為某目的主動）聯絡，伸出援手。例句：If you need help, just reach out.（如果你需要幫忙，儘管找我們。）

