中英對照讀新聞》Trump Administration in Talks to Take a 10% Stake in Intel川普政府商談取得10％英特爾股份

美國將持有英特爾10％股份的消息引發全球關注。（路透）

2025/08/26 05:30

◎魏國金

The Trump administration is in discussions to take a stake of about 10% in Intel Corp., a move that could see the US become the beleaguered chipmaker’s largest shareholder.

川普政府正討論取得約10％英特爾公司股份，此舉可能使美國成為這家陷入困境的晶片製造商的最大股東。

The government’s plan, which would convert grants made under the US Chips and Science Act into equity, is under consideration just as SoftBank Group Corp. announced a surprise bet on Intel’s revival, agreeing to acquire a $2 billion stake in the company.

就在軟銀集團宣布意外押注英特爾的復甦，同意取得該公司20億美元股份之際，該政府的計畫，亦即將美國「晶片與科學法」之下的撥款轉換成股權，也在考量中。

The US government and the Japanese tech conglomerate both see the potential for a turnaround at Intel. For the Trump administration, a recovery of the chipmaker’s manufacturing prowess would help win jobs and voters. For SoftBank, Intel’s chip design operations beckon with the promise of high margins.

美國政府與這家日本科技集團雙雙看到英特爾翻轉的潛力。對川普政府而言，這家晶片商製造實力的恢復，將有助於贏得就業與選民。對軟銀而言，英特爾的晶片設計運作，以其高利潤的前景而充滿吸引力。

新聞辭典

beleaguered：陷入困境的。例句：Guangzhou is now a beleaguered city with a severe unemployment problem. （廣州現在是陷入困境的城市，面臨嚴峻的失業問題。）

beckon：招手、吸引。例句：The smell of bread beckoned her.（麵包的香味吸引她。）

