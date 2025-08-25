中英對照讀新聞》It’s moo-ving day for dairy cattle at Michigan State University 今天是密西根州立大學的乳牛移動日

密西根州立大學7月28日將約80頭乳牛移至新建的乳牛教學和研究中心。（美聯社）

2025/08/25 05:30

◎盧永山

Dozens of dairy cattle were on the moo-ve Monday at Michigan State University.

數十頭乳牛週一在密西根州立大學內移動。

About 80 cows hoofed it to their new home, the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center, a $75 million facility the East Lansing school says will allow agriculture, veterinary and other students to learn on a modern farm.

約80頭乳牛步行到達牠們的新家——乳牛教學和研究中心。這所位於東蘭辛市的學校表示，這座耗資7500萬美元的設施，將使農業、獸醫和其他科系的學生，能夠在一個現代化農場裡學習。

George Smith, who heads up Michigan State’s AgBioResearch department, called it a “21st century cattle drive.” Crews erected a fence between the two buildings and herded the animals via claps, calls and whistles.

密西根州立大學農業生物研究系主任喬治．史密斯，稱其為「21世紀的趕牛活動」。工作人員在2棟建築之間豎起圍欄，透過拍手、呼叫和吹口哨來驅趕這群乳牛。

The new complex is significantly larger than the existing dairy farm, which was constructed in the 1960s and was so limited in space and equipment.

新的綜合設施比現有的乳牛場大得多，現有的乳牛場建於1960年代，空間和設備非常有限。

新聞辭典

hoof：名詞，人的腳、蹄；動詞，步行。例句：The horse’s front hoof became trapped in one of the potholes. （這匹馬的前蹄陷在1個坑洞裡。）

erect：動詞，豎立、建立；形容詞，勃起的、豎起的。例句：The war memorial was erected in 1950.（這座戰爭紀念碑建於1950年。）

