中英對照讀新聞》Paris’ Montmartre battles overtourism post-Olympics 巴黎蒙馬特對抗奧運會後的過度觀光

聖心堂是巴黎最受歡迎觀光景點之一。（路透）

2025/08/24 05:30

◎ 林家宇

Residents of Montmartre in Paris are sounding the alarm over overtourism, fearing their picturesque hilltop neighbourhood could become the next Barcelona or Venice, as tourist numbers spike following last year’s Olympic Games.

巴黎蒙馬特的居民拉響了過度觀光警鐘，憂心自家古色古香的山頂住宅區，在觀光客數量隨著去年奧運會後攀升，可能成為下一個巴塞隆納或威尼斯。

While Paris has so far avoided the large-scale protests seen in Spain and Italy, some of its most iconic areas are starting to feel the strain. Stringent housing regulations and the city’s size have helped, but locals who live on the cobbled streets of Montmartre say change is urgently needed.

儘管巴黎未出現在西班牙、義大利那樣的大規模抗議，但部分最具代表性區域已感壓力。嚴格的房屋法規和城市規模雖有助益，但居住在鵝卵石街道的蒙馬特居民表示亟需改變。

Tourism in the Paris region reached 48.7 million visitors in 2024, with about 11 million visiting Montmartre annually, largely to see the photogenic Sacre-Coeur basilica. The narrow streets have become clogged with tour groups, leaving locals frustrated.

巴黎地區的觀光客在2024年達到4870萬人，每年約有1100萬造訪蒙馬特，主要是為觀賞美麗的聖心堂，狹窄的街道塞滿了旅行團，令當地人沮喪。

Paris officials say 2025 is shaping up to be a bumper tourist year, with a 20% rise in January bookings over the same month last year.

巴黎官員表示，2025年將成為旅遊業豐收年，1月的訂房數比去年同期上升20％。

新聞辭典

iconic：形容詞，出名的、代表性的。例句：One of the Michael Jordan’s most iconic moves is fadeaway.（後仰跳投是麥可．喬丹最出名的招數之一。）

stringent：形容詞，嚴格的。例句：Naples has stringent rules regarding the quality and production of pizza.（拿坡里對披薩的品質和製作有著嚴格規範。）

