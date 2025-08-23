中英對照讀新聞》Gabbard says UK scraps demand for Apple to give backdoor access to data加巴德說英國放棄要求蘋果開闢存取資料後門

一名女子行經法國巴黎的蘋果公司產品專賣店門口。（路透）

2025/08/23 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Britain abandoned its demand that Apple provide so-called backdoor access to any encrypted user data stored in the cloud, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Monday.

英國已放棄要求蘋果公司提供所謂的「後門」，以存取儲存在雲端的任何加密用戶資料，美國國家情報首長圖爾西．加巴德週一表示。

Gabbard indicated London and Washington had resolved their high-stakes dispute over electronic privacy, writing on X that she and President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance spent the “past few months” working with the U.K. government.

加巴德指出，倫敦與華盛頓已解決了此一攸關電子隱私的高風險爭議。她在社群平台X上發文表示，她與總統唐納德．川普以及副總統J.D．范斯過去幾個月一直與英國政府協商。

“As a result, the UK agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a ‘back door’ that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties,” she said.

她說：「結果，英國同意撤回要求蘋果提供『後門』的指令，該後門原本將允許存取美國公民受保護的加密資料，並侵犯我們的公民自由。」

The dispute surfaced at the start of the year with a news report that British security officials had issued the U.S. tech giant with a secret order requiring the creation of backdoor access to view fully encrypted material.

這場爭議今年初浮上檯面，當時有新聞報導指出，英國安全官員曾向這家美國科技巨擘發出一項秘密命令，要求建立後門以查看完全加密的內容。

新聞辭典

mandate：名詞，授權、指令。動詞，強制要求。例句：The new environmental regulations mandate that all factories reduce their carbon emissions by 30% within five years.（新的環境法規強制要求所有工廠在五年內將碳排放量減少30%。）

encroach on：片語，侵犯、侵蝕。例句：Urban development is encroaching on natural habitats.（都市發展正侵蝕著自然棲息地。）

