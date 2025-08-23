為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Gabbard says UK scraps demand for Apple to give backdoor access to data加巴德說英國放棄要求蘋果開闢存取資料後門

    一名女子行經法國巴黎的蘋果公司產品專賣店門口。（路透）

    一名女子行經法國巴黎的蘋果公司產品專賣店門口。（路透）

    2025/08/23 05:30

    ◎國際新聞中心

    Britain abandoned its demand that Apple provide so-called backdoor access to any encrypted user data stored in the cloud, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Monday.

    英國已放棄要求蘋果公司提供所謂的「後門」，以存取儲存在雲端的任何加密用戶資料，美國國家情報首長圖爾西．加巴德週一表示。

    Gabbard indicated London and Washington had resolved their high-stakes dispute over electronic privacy, writing on X that she and President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance spent the “past few months” working with the U.K. government.

    加巴德指出，倫敦與華盛頓已解決了此一攸關電子隱私的高風險爭議。她在社群平台X上發文表示，她與總統唐納德．川普以及副總統J.D．范斯過去幾個月一直與英國政府協商。

    “As a result, the UK agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a ‘back door’ that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties,” she said.

    她說：「結果，英國同意撤回要求蘋果提供『後門』的指令，該後門原本將允許存取美國公民受保護的加密資料，並侵犯我們的公民自由。」

    The dispute surfaced at the start of the year with a news report that British security officials had issued the U.S. tech giant with a secret order requiring the creation of backdoor access to view fully encrypted material.

    這場爭議今年初浮上檯面，當時有新聞報導指出，英國安全官員曾向這家美國科技巨擘發出一項秘密命令，要求建立後門以查看完全加密的內容。

    新聞辭典

    mandate：名詞，授權、指令。動詞，強制要求。例句：The new environmental regulations mandate that all factories reduce their carbon emissions by 30% within five years.（新的環境法規強制要求所有工廠在五年內將碳排放量減少30%。）

    encroach on：片語，侵犯、侵蝕。例句：Urban development is encroaching on natural habitats.（都市發展正侵蝕著自然棲息地。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播