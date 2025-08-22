中英對照讀新聞》Chinese officials told to tighten their belts 中國官員被要求勒緊褲帶

中國要求公務員在國家經濟放緩之際厲行節約，包括不得飲酒與送花。圖為今年4月中國國家主席習近平（左）出訪柬埔寨時，在晚宴上與柬國國王西哈莫尼（右）碰杯。（法新社）

2025/08/22 05:30

◎張沛元

Beijing has issued new spending guidelines to government officials, telling them to live “a frugal life” as China faces economic headwinds.

北京當局已對公務員發出新的支出指導方針，告訴他們得在國家面臨經濟阻力之際，過著「簡樸生活」。

As China faces economic headwinds — from a continued trade war with the United States and slower growth at home — it has ordered officials to tighten their belts and “lead the way in living a frugal life.”

由於中國面臨來自與美國的持續貿易戰，以及國內成長趨緩的經濟阻力，當局已下令公務員勒緊褲帶，「帶頭力行節約生活」。

Austerity guidelines issued by the State Council, the equivalent of the country’s cabinet, detailed how government funds should be used for an array of expenses including travel and office space.

相當於內閣的中國國務院發布的節約簡樸指導方針，詳細規定在包括出差與辦公空間等一系列支出上，該如何使用公帑。

For example, expensive alcohol, cigarettes and gourmet dishes can no longer be offered at work-related meals; guests should not be seen off at airports; and conferences will no longer feature lavish flower arrangements.

例如，工作餐會不得再提供高價酒、香菸與佳餚；不得在機場送機；會議上不得再擺放奢華花卉。

新聞辭典

tighten one’s belt：慣用語，勒緊褲帶，省吃儉用。例句：She has had to tighten her belt since she started paying her mortgage.（她自從開始付房貸以來，就不得不勒緊褲帶過活。）

headwind：名詞，頭風，逆風，引申為阻力，不利條件。例句：Some analysts said the stock market is likely to face continued pressure from political uncertainty and global economic headwinds.（部分分析師認為，股市可能會因為政治動盪與全球經濟阻力，而面臨持續壓力。）

