    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Kentucky boy uses mother’s phone to order 70K Dum-Dum suckers to share with his friends 肯塔基州男孩用媽媽的手機訂購7萬根Dum-Dum棒棒糖 與朋友分享

    美國1名男孩用媽媽的手機訂了7萬隻棒棒糖。（美聯社）

    美國1名男孩用媽媽的手機訂了7萬隻棒棒糖。（美聯社）

    2025/08/21 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    A Kentucky woman was in a sticky mess when she found stacks of boxes containing lollipops on her front doorstep. The surprise delivery was ordered by her young son while he played on her phone.

    當1名肯塔基州女子在家門前發現一大堆裝有棒棒糖的箱子時，她知道自己麻煩大了。這個驚喜包裹是她年幼的兒子，在玩手機時訂購的。

    Holly LaFavers says she tried stopping 8-year-old Liam’s Amazon order for about 70,000 Dum-Dum suckers before the treats arrived but it was too late.

    霍莉．拉法弗斯說，在7萬根Dum-Dum棒棒糖送達前，她曾試圖阻止8歲的連姆在亞馬遜下的訂單，但為時已晚。

    "He told me that he wanted to have a carnival," LaFavers said.

    拉法弗斯說：「他告訴我，他想辦一場派對。」

    The surprise got worse after a quick check of her bank account. She owed about $4,000 for the order.

    在快速檢查銀行帳戶後，這個驚訝包更驚喜了。這筆訂單花了她約4000美元。

    "After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are refunding my money,” she said.（AP）

    她說：「在與銀行交涉一整天，並接受幾家新聞台訪問後，亞馬遜打電話給我，退還我的錢。」

    （美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    sticky：形容詞，黏的；悶熱的；棘手的。例句：We got involved in a sticky situation.（我們陷入困境。）

    sucker：名詞，棒棒糖（Lollipop的非正式說法）；易受騙的人。例句：Vicky is such a sucker that she easily falls for men.（維琪是個傻瓜，她很容易愛上男人。）

    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
