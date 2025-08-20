為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Funeral home owner who stashed nearly 190 decaying bodies sentenced to 20 years in prison堆放近190具腐敗遺體的殯儀館業者被判入獄20年

    回歸自然殯儀館外觀。（美聯社）

    回歸自然殯儀館外觀。（美聯社）

    2025/08/20 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A Colorado funeral home owner who stashed nearly 190 dead bodies in a decrepit building and sent grieving families fake ashes received the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison on Friday, for cheating customers and defrauding the federal government out of nearly $900000 in COVID-19 aid.

    科羅拉多州1名殯儀館業者，把將近190具遺體堆放在1間廢棄建築物裡，並將假骨灰寄給哀痛的家屬，被以欺騙顧客和向聯邦政府詐領將近90萬美元新冠疫情紓困金，週五被判處最高刑期20年有期徒刑。

    Jon Hallford, owner of Return to Nature Funeral Home, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court last year.

    「回歸自然殯儀館」負責人喬恩．霍福德，去年在聯邦法院承認犯下謀劃電匯詐欺。

    Judge Nina Wang said that although the case focused on a single fraud charge, the circumstances and scale of Hallford’s crime and the emotional damage to families warranted the longer sentence.

    法官妮娜．王表示，雖然本案只處理1項詐欺指控，但鑑於霍福德的犯罪情節、規模，以及對家屬造成的情感創傷，有必要處以較長刑期。

    Separately, Hallford pleaded guilty to 191 counts of corpse abuse in state court and will be sentenced in August.

    霍福德另在州級法院，對191項損害遺體罪名認罪，此案將在8月宣判。

    新聞辭典

    decrepit：形容詞，破舊、殘破的。例句：The decrepit bridge was closed for safety reasons.（那座破舊的橋樑已因安全考量被封閉。）

    stash：動詞，堆放、藏匿。例句：She stashed her money in a secret drawer.（她把她的錢藏在1個祕密抽屜裡。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播