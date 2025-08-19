為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Arensman wins 19th stage of Tour de France, Pogačar moves closer to title阿倫斯曼贏得環法自行車賽第19站冠軍，波加薩爾距離冠軍更近一步

    荷蘭自行車手泰曼‧阿倫斯曼週五在最後的長距離爬坡中，發起大膽的單人突圍，且一路頑強堅持下去，最後贏得環法自行車賽第19站的冠軍。 （法新社）

    荷蘭自行車手泰曼‧阿倫斯曼週五在最後的長距離爬坡中，發起大膽的單人突圍，且一路頑強堅持下去，最後贏得環法自行車賽第19站的冠軍。 （法新社）

    2025/08/19 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    Dutch rider Thymen Arensman launched a daring solo attack on a long final climb and held on grimly to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

    荷蘭自行車手泰曼‧阿倫斯曼週五在最後的長距離爬坡中，發起大膽的單人突圍，且一路頑強堅持下去，最後贏得環法自行車賽第19站的冠軍。

    Although race leader Tadej Pogačar took a step closer to a fourth Tour title, the Slovenian star could not catch Arensman. He finished the stage in third place behind Jonas Vingegaard, who just beat Pogačar to the line.

    儘管領跑者塔德伊‧波加薩爾距離第4個環法自行車賽冠軍更近一步，但這位斯洛維尼亞明星最終未能追上阿倫斯曼。他最終排在丹麥車手喬納斯‧文格加德之後，位居第3，而文格加德剛剛擊敗波加薩爾，到達終點線。

    It was a rare success for the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard over Pogačar in this year’s race but ultimately made little difference, since Pogačar is 4 minutes, 24 seconds ahead of Vingegaard with two stages left.

    2屆環法自行車賽冠軍文格加德在今年的比賽中，罕見地戰勝波加薩爾，但最終差別不大，因為在比賽還剩2站時，波加薩爾僅領先文格加德4分24秒。

    Arensman had shown his climbing ability with a stunning solo effort last Saturday to win a mammoth mountain stage.

    阿倫斯曼上週六以令人驚嘆的單人成績，贏得艱鉅的山地賽段，展現他的爬坡能力。

    新聞辭典

    grimly：副詞，可怕地、冷酷地、堅強地。例句：Others more grimly said they saw bodies in the streets that they could not retrieve.（其他人更冷酷地說，他們看見街上沒來得及收的屍體。）

    mammoth：名詞，猛瑪象；形容詞，巨大的、艱鉅的。例句：Cleaning up the city-wide mess is going to be a mammoth task.（清掃全市範圍內的垃圾，是一項艱鉅的任務。）

