    中英對照讀新聞》Love-struck trucks and diggers: Estonia’s take on ’Romeo and Juliet’熱戀中的卡車和挖土機：愛沙尼亞版本的「羅密歐與茱麗葉」

    卡車版本的「羅密歐與茱麗葉」在愛沙尼亞上演。（路透）

    卡車版本的「羅密歐與茱麗葉」在愛沙尼亞上演。（路透）

    2025/08/17 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    A production of "Romeo and Juliet" in Estonia uses a cast of vehicles to tell Shakespeare’s story of star-crossed lovers, with a red Ford pickup taking on the role of Juliet, while her Romeo is a rally truck.

    在愛沙尼亞製作的「羅密歐與茱麗葉」利用卡車講述莎士比亞筆下不幸戀人的故事，以紅色的福特皮卡扮演茱麗葉，拉力卡車飾演羅密歐。

    A disused limestone quarry in the Estonian countryside is the backdrop as more than a dozen vehicles, including city buses, fire engines, a lorry and a cement truck with hearts painted on it, drive around in front of makeshift viewer stands.

    以一座位於愛沙尼亞鄉間的廢棄石灰岩採石場為背景，十多輛包括市區公車、消防車、貨車和水泥車塗上心型圖樣，在採石場內行駛於臨時搭建的觀眾席前。

    The production, which continues until Sunday, is without dialogue, although it is accompanied by fireworks and music, including the track "Lovefool" by Swedish group The Cardigans.

    本齣到週日結束的戲劇在製作上沒有任何對白，不過有搭配煙火和音樂，包括瑞典羊毛衫樂隊的「愛情傻瓜」。

    "It’s basically a big experiment about what it means to do Shakespeare today and whether we can find new ways to do it," said co-director Paavo Piik of Kinoteater, which put on the play.

    主辦單位基諾劇院的聯合總監帕沃．皮克表示，「此劇基本上是一場探討當今如何演繹莎士比亞，以及我們能否找出新表現方式的大型實驗」。

    新聞辭典

    disused：形容詞，閒置的、廢棄的。例句：This amusement park had been disused since I was a child.（這座遊樂園從我小時候荒廢至今）

    makeshift：形容詞，權宜的、臨時替代的。例句：It’s hard to believe that this scenery was only a makeshift prop.（難以相信這個布景只是臨時道具）

