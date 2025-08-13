中英對照讀新聞》Trump Organization scraps ‘made in the USA’ tag for its gold T1 smartphone川普集團取消其金色T1智慧型手機「在美國製造」標籤

手機上顯示川普集團「T1」手機的宣傳廣告。（法新社）

2025/08/13 05:30

◎管淑平

The Trump Organization scrapped a reference that its recently revealed smartphone will be made in the U.S., amid doubts that such a device can be manufactured on American shores at its price tag.

在外界對於以其標價能否在美國本土製造這樣一款裝置的質疑聲中，川普集團刪除其最近發表的智慧型手機，將在美國製造的說法。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Trump Organization introduced the T1, a gold-colored device set to retail for $499. At the time of the announcement, a banner on the homepage of the company’s website said: “Our MADE IN THE USA ‘T1 Phone’ is available for pre-order now.”

川普集團發表這款零售價定為499美元的金色智慧型手機T1時，官網首頁1張宣傳圖片上寫著：「我們的美國製造『T1手機』，現在開放預購」。

The reference to where the phone will be produced has been completely removed.

如今，這段說明手機將在哪裡製造的說法，已經被完全移除。

The T1’s webpage now says the phone has “American-Proud Design” and is “brought to life right here in the USA.”

T1官網現在說，這款手機擁有「美國自豪的設計」，而且「就在美國本地孕育」。

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, nevertheless maintained the handset would be made in the U.S..

儘管如此，美國總統唐納．川普所有的川普集團發言人仍堅稱，這款手機會在美國生產。

新聞辭典

scrap：動詞，取消，廢除。例句：The company decided to scrap the problematic project.（該公司決定取消這項棘手的計畫。）

banner：名詞，橫幅，標語布條。例句：Protesters carried banners with their demands during the demonstration.（抗議人士在示威活動中，舉著寫有他們訴求的標語布條。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法