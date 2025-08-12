中英對照讀新聞》Zookeepers in Prague turn into puppeteers to save baby vultures 布拉格動物園管理員變身操偶師，拯救小禿鷹

布拉格的動物園管理員扮演操偶師，拯救那些被父母遺棄的新生小黃頭美洲鷲。（美聯社）

2025/08/12 05:30

◎盧永山

Zookeepers in Prague sometimes have to become puppeteers to save newborn birds rejected by their parents. This was the case for a lesser yellow-headed vulture chick hatched three weeks ago.

布拉格的動物園管理員有時不得不扮演操偶師，拯救那些被父母遺棄的新生雛鳥。3週前孵化的1隻小黃頭美洲鷲，就遭遇這樣的狀況。

Bird keeper Antonín Vaidl said Thursday that when a dummy egg disappeared from the nest, it signaled to keepers that the parents were not ready to care for their two babies, despite doing so in 2022 and 2023.

鳥類飼養員安東寧．維德爾週四表示，當他們發現鳥巢中的假蛋消失時，就意識到這對父母並未準備好照顧牠們的2個孩子，儘管牠們在2022年和2023年都有成功的育雛經驗。

The first-born is being kept in a box and fed using a puppet designed to mimic a parent bird, while another is expected to hatch in the next few days.

第一隻雛鳥被放在1個盒子裡，用設計來模仿親鳥的手偶餵養，另一隻雛鳥預計在未來幾天內孵化。

Vaidl said the puppet is needed to make sure the bird will be capable of breeding, which it won’t if it gets used to human interaction.

維德爾說，使用手偶是為了確保這隻雛鳥未來能夠繁殖，如果牠習慣與人類互動，就無法繁殖。

He explained that the puppet doesn’t have to be a perfect replica of an adult bird because the chick responds to certain signals, such as the pale orange coloration on its featherless head and neck.

他解釋說，手偶不必完美複製成鳥，因為雛鳥會對某些訊號做出反應，例如無毛頭頸部的淡橙色斑紋。

新聞辭典

dummy：形容詞，假的、掛名的；名詞，假人、仿製品。例句：The device is not a real bomb but a dummy.（這顆炸彈不是真的，只是一個仿製品。）

replica：名詞，複製品。例句：The ship is an exact replica of the original Titanic.（這艘船是按照原始的「鐵達尼」號仿造的。）

