中英對照讀新聞》Trump raises India tariffs to 50% over Russian oil purchases 川普因俄羅斯石油採購，升高印度關稅至50％

川普以採購俄羅斯石油為由，調升印度關稅至50％。（路透）

2025/08/11 05:30

◎魏國金

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian energy, the White House said Wednesday.

美國總統川普針對印度採購俄羅斯能源，課徵印度產品額外的25％關稅，白宮週三宣布。

The new levy — which will stack on top of a 25% country-specific tariff— will take effect within 21 days, according to an executive order signed by Trump.

此將疊加在25％特定國家關稅之上的新關稅，將在21天內生效，根據川普簽署的行政命令。

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” President Donald Trump said in an executive order.

「我發現印度政府目前直接或間接進口俄羅斯聯邦石油」，川普總統在行政命令中說。

“Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent,” the executive order reads.

「因此，並依據適用法律，輸入美國海關領域的印度物品，應支付25％的額外從價關稅」。

Trump’s new tariff rate on India is now among the highest levies on any of the United States’ trading partners.

川普對印度的新關稅稅率，目前是對所有美國貿易夥伴課徵的關稅中最高者之一。

新聞辭典

stack：堆疊。例句：She stacked the books on the table.（她將書堆在桌上）。

consistent with：符合、一致。例句：Her behavior is consistent with her words.（她的言行一致）。

