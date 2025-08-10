中英對照讀新聞》Microsoft to help France showcase Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral in digital replica微軟協助法國以數位複製品展示巴黎聖母院

巴黎聖母院經過5年修復後已於去年12月重新對外開放。（路透）

2025/08/10 05:30

◎林家宇

Microsoft is teaming up with the French government to create a digital replica of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral, France’s most visited monument, the U.S. tech company’s president, Brad Smith, said on Monday.

美國科技公司微軟總裁布萊德．史密斯表示，微軟正與法國政府組隊打造法國最受歡迎景點巴黎聖母院的數位複製品，

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 862-year-old Gothic masterpiece was reopened last December after a five-year restoration following a devastating fire in 2019.

從2019年的毀滅性大火經歷5年修復後，這棟862年歷史的哥德式傑作於去年12月重新開幕。

A digital replica will serve as a record of the building’s architectural details, Microsoft said. It will also provide a virtual experience for visitors and those unable to visit.

微軟表示，數位複製品將用於記錄建築細節，也將為訪客和無法實地走訪者提供虛擬體驗。

The cathedral became a symbol of Paris and France after Victor Hugo used it as a setting for his 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame". Quasimodo, the main character, has been portrayed in Hollywood movies, an animated Disney adaptation and in musicals.

聖母院在維克多．雨果於1831年的小說「鐘樓怪人」做為背景後，成為巴黎和法國的象徵。故事主角柯西莫多曾被好萊塢電影、迪士尼動畫改編和音樂劇所描繪。

新聞辭典

replica：名詞，複製品。例句：This work of Rembrandt was proven to be a replica.（這幅林布蘭的作品被證實為複製品）

devastating：形容詞，毀滅性的。例句：A wrong climate policy could be devastating for future generations.（一項錯誤的氣候政策可能對未來世代具有毀滅性）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法