中英對照讀新聞》China’s fiery baijiu spirit evolves to attract younger drinkers中國火辣的白酒正轉型來吸引年輕酒客

在中國北京的一家酒吧，調酒師正將一片梨乾放入雞尾酒中，以完成這杯用白酒調製的「北京北京」。（美聯社）

2025/08/09 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The centuries-old fiery Chinese spirit baijiu, long associated with business dinners, is being reshaped to appeal to younger generations as its makers adapt to changing times.

中國白酒有著數百年歷史，口感火辣濃烈，長期以來與商務晚宴緊密相連，如今其製造商正隨著時代變遷，重塑白酒形象，以吸引年輕世代。

Mostly distilled from sorghum, the clear but pungent liquor contains as much as 60% alcohol. It’s the usual choice for toasts of “gan bei,” the Chinese expression for bottoms up, and raucous drinking games.

白酒主要由高粱蒸餾而成，酒體清澈但氣味濃烈，酒精濃度可高達60%。它是「乾杯」敬酒和熱鬧飲酒遊戲的首選。

“If you like to drink spirits and you’ve never had baijiu, it’s kind of like eating noodles but you’ve never had spaghetti,” said Jim Boyce, a Canadian writer and wine expert who founded World Baijiu Day a decade ago. The annual event aims to promote the traditional liquor, which is far less known internationally than whiskey or vodka.

「如果你喜歡烈酒，卻從未喝過白酒，那就像愛吃麵條卻從未吃過義大利麵一樣。」加拿大作家、葡萄酒專家吉姆．波伊斯說。十年前，他創立了「世界白酒日」，旨在推廣這種國際知名度遠低於威士忌或伏特加的傳統酒飲。

China’s drinking culture is evolving, with younger people keen to protect their health and less inclined to overindulge or be bound by rigid social conventions.

中國的飲酒文化正在改變：年輕人更注重健康，不願過量飲酒或被刻板的社交習俗束縛。

新聞辭典

pungent：形容詞，（氣味）濃烈的、刺鼻的。例句：The pungent smell of durian filled the room.（房裡瀰漫著榴槤的濃烈氣味。）

distill：動詞，蒸餾。例句：Vodka is typically distilled several times to increase its purity and smoothness.（伏特加通常會被蒸餾多次以提高其純度和順口度。）

