中英對照讀新聞》Man shoots and kills charging grizzly bear in Montana 男子在蒙大拿州開槍打死朝他衝過來的灰熊

美國蒙大拿州1名男子開槍打死1隻近距離朝他衝過來的帶崽母熊。圖為2023年1月17日，法國1家博物館的動物標本師在製作熊的標本。（法新社檔案照）

2025/08/08 05:30

◎ 張沛元

bear in Montana after the animal charged at him at close range, wildlife officials said Monday.

（美國）野生動物官員週一表示，一名男子在蒙大拿州開槍打死一頭近距離朝他衝過來的灰熊。

The man was shed hunting — or searching for antlers naturally shed by deer, elk and other animals at this time of year — when he first saw the bear on a brushy hillside in north-Central Montana on Friday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a news release.

蒙大拿州的魚類、野生動物與公園管理局在新聞稿中指出，該男子週五在進行鹿角狩獵，即尋找鹿、麋鹿與其他動物每年此時間點自然脫落的角時，於蒙大拿州中北部的一處灌木叢生的山坡上，初見這頭熊。

Montana FWP said the animal was an adult female in good condition. The bear was about 13 years old and weighed around 250 pounds, the agency said. The bear had a yearling cub with her, the agency said.

該管理局說，這頭灰熊是一隻狀況良好的成年母熊，年約13歲，重約250磅，牠還帶著一隻1歲的幼崽。

As the man was leaving the area, the adult bear charged at him at close range, the agency said. He shot and killed the animal, and was uninjured, officials said. The agency said no action will be taken regarding the yearling cub.

官員說，該成年熊在男子正要離開該區時近距離朝他衝過來；男子開槍將之射殺身亡，沒有受傷。該管理局說，不會對1歲的幼熊採取任何行動。

新聞辭典

at close range：慣用語，（在）近距離。例句：A：She’s so gorgeous.

B： Wait until you see her at close range.（A：她超正的。

B：等你近距離看到她再說吧。）

charge：動詞，猛衝，向…衝去；匆忙趕往（他處）；收費；控告；指責。例句：He was charged with murdering his wife.（他被指控謀殺妻子。）

