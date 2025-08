中英對照讀新聞》 Michigan bookstore moves into new location one book at a time 一本一本搬 密西根書店遷移至新址

密西根州切爾西市的「偶然」書店,號召民眾組成人鏈協助搬運書籍。(美聯社)

2025/08/07 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Michigan bookstore convened a "book brigade" of more than 300 people to move 9,100 pieces of inventory from its old location to its new space - one book at a time.

密西根州一家書店召集一支由300多人組成的「圖書大隊」,將9100本庫存書籍一本一本從舊址搬到新家。

Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books in Chelsea, put out a call for volunteers when it became time to move the store’s location to a larger facility about 350 feet from its former home.

切爾西市「偶然」書店的老闆蜜雪兒.圖普林,在書店需要搬遷至距離原址約350英尺的更寬廣店址時,發出招募志工的請求。

The more than 300 volunteers - and one dog - formed human chains between the two buildings and passed books one at a time in alphabetical order.

300多名志工和一隻狗狗在兩棟建築之間組成人鏈,並按照字母順序逐一傳遞書籍。

"People really consider independent bookstores theirs," said Tuplin. "It’s really a part of the community, and they have ownership."

圖普林說:「大家真的把獨立書店當成自家書店,這家店確實是社區的一部分,居民把它當成自己的店。」

新聞辭典

inventory:名詞,存貨。例句:Our inventory of second-hand books are the most in town.(我們的二手書庫存是鎮上最多的。)

serendipity:名詞,(偶然發現有趣或珍貴之物的)機緣巧合。例句:The store’s success has an element of serendipity, to be frank.(坦白說,這家店的成功有偶然的因素。)

