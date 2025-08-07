中英對照讀新聞》 Michigan bookstore moves into new location one book at a time 一本一本搬 密西根書店遷移至新址

密西根州切爾西市的「偶然」書店，號召民眾組成人鏈協助搬運書籍。（美聯社）

2025/08/07 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Michigan bookstore convened a "book brigade" of more than 300 people to move 9,100 pieces of inventory from its old location to its new space － one book at a time.

密西根州一家書店召集一支由300多人組成的「圖書大隊」，將9100本庫存書籍一本一本從舊址搬到新家。

Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books in Chelsea, put out a call for volunteers when it became time to move the store’s location to a larger facility about 350 feet from its former home.

切爾西市「偶然」書店的老闆蜜雪兒．圖普林，在書店需要搬遷至距離原址約350英尺的更寬廣店址時，發出招募志工的請求。

The more than 300 volunteers － and one dog － formed human chains between the two buildings and passed books one at a time in alphabetical order.

300多名志工和一隻狗狗在兩棟建築之間組成人鏈，並按照字母順序逐一傳遞書籍。

"People really consider independent bookstores theirs," said Tuplin. "It’s really a part of the community, and they have ownership."

圖普林說：「大家真的把獨立書店當成自家書店，這家店確實是社區的一部分，居民把它當成自己的店。」

新聞辭典

inventory：名詞，存貨。例句：Our inventory of second-hand books are the most in town.（我們的二手書庫存是鎮上最多的。）

serendipity：名詞，（偶然發現有趣或珍貴之物的）機緣巧合。例句：The store’s success has an element of serendipity, to be frank.（坦白說，這家店的成功有偶然的因素。）

