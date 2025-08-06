為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    熱搜
    中英對照讀新聞》Pools and slides as North Korea opens ’world class’ tourist resort 泳池和滑水道，北韓啟用「世界級」觀光度假區

    金正恩看著遊客在元山葛麻海岸旅遊區玩水上遊樂設施。（法新社）

    金正恩看著遊客在元山葛麻海岸旅遊區玩水上遊樂設施。（法新社）

    2025/08/06 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    North Korea has completed construction on a massive tourist resort boasting colourful water slides and swimming pools, state media said on Thursday, a pet project of leader Kim Jong Un.

    北韓領導人金正恩的重點計畫，一座以擁有色彩繽紛的滑水道和泳池自豪的超大型觀光度假區已經完工，官方媒體週四表示。

    Kim on Tuesday attended a lavish inaugural ceremony for the tourist zone, which hosts accommodation for nearly 20000 people and what Pyongyang claims is "a world-class cultural resort", the Korean Central News Agency said.

    金正恩週二出席這座觀光區的盛大啟用儀式，該園區設有可容納將近2萬人的住宿設施，平壤宣稱這裡是「世界級文化度假村」，北韓中央通信社說。

    Analysts have said Kim showed a keen interest in developing North Korea’s tourism industry in his early years in power, with the development of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area known to be a key focal point.

    分析人士之前曾指出，金正恩上台初期，就對發展北韓觀光業表現出濃厚興趣，這座元山葛麻海岸旅遊區開發案，被公認為是核心重點之一。

    Kim, with "great satisfaction", said the construction of the site would go down as "one of the greatest successes this year" and that the North would build more large-scale tourist zones "in the shortest time possible", according to KCNA.

    金正恩「非常滿意」地表示，這項工程將列入「今年最偉大成就」，並指北韓會「在盡可能最短時間內」，打造更多大型觀光區，根據KCNA報導。

    新聞辭典

    boast：動詞，誇耀，擁有（自豪的事物）。例句：The city boasts a rich cultural heritage.（這座城市擁有豐富的文化遺產。）

    accommodation：名詞，住宿；住處。例句：We need to book accommodation before our trip.（我們出發前需要先預訂住宿。）

