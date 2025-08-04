中英對照讀新聞》Highest US Tariffs Since WWII Set to Cut Growth Boost Inflation 美國二戰以來最高關稅將降低成長、推升通膨

川普4月初公布各國對等關稅，之後宣佈暫緩，至7月底他公告新關稅稅率。（法新社）

2025/08/04 05:30

◎魏國金

President Donald Trump’s reciprocal levies will likely weigh on economic growth and push up prices while hammering the global economy, according to Bloomberg Economics.

總統川普的對等關稅將可能衝擊經濟成長、推升物價，同時重創全球經濟，根據「彭博經濟研究」（BE）的分析。

The tariffs announced Friday, which run from 10% to 41% and mark the highest rates since World War II, would increase the average US duty to 15.2% from 2.3% in 2024, according to analysis by Maeva Cousin, chief trade economist at BE.

週五宣布從10％至41％，並標示著二戰以來最高稅率的關稅，將使美國平均關稅從2024的2.3％增加至15.2％，BE首席貿易經濟學家梅瓦．庫森進行的分析顯示。

That would cut US GDP by 1.8% and boost core prices by 1.1% over two to three years, the analysis showed. Globally, the higher import taxes are set to sap demand across trading partner economies.

這將在2到3年期間，縮減美國國內生產毛額（GDP）1.8％，並推升核心物價1.1％，該分析顯示。全球而言，較高的進口稅將削弱貿易夥伴經濟體的需求。

“The tariffs will deliver a major blow to global GDP,” Cousin wrote in a Friday research note. “For many US trading partners, the higher tariffs create downside risks to demand — which will weigh on both activity and inflation.”

「關稅將對全球GDP造成重大打擊」，庫森在週五的研究報告中寫到。「對許多美國貿易夥伴而言，較高的關稅製造了需求下行風險，這將影響（經濟）活動與通膨。」

新聞辭典

weigh on：造成（負面）影響、使…苦惱。例句：The heavy workload has been weighed on her.（繁重的工作一直壓得她喘不過氣來。）

sap：消耗、削弱、破壞…基礎。例句：The long walk sapped my strength.（長途跋涉耗盡我的體力。）

