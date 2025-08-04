為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Highest US Tariffs Since WWII Set to Cut Growth Boost Inflation 美國二戰以來最高關稅將降低成長、推升通膨

    川普4月初公布各國對等關稅，之後宣佈暫緩，至7月底他公告新關稅稅率。（法新社）

    川普4月初公布各國對等關稅，之後宣佈暫緩，至7月底他公告新關稅稅率。（法新社）

    2025/08/04 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    President Donald Trump’s reciprocal levies will likely weigh on economic growth and push up prices while hammering the global economy, according to Bloomberg Economics.

    總統川普的對等關稅將可能衝擊經濟成長、推升物價，同時重創全球經濟，根據「彭博經濟研究」（BE）的分析。

    The tariffs announced Friday, which run from 10% to 41% and mark the highest rates since World War II, would increase the average US duty to 15.2% from 2.3% in 2024, according to analysis by Maeva Cousin, chief trade economist at BE.

    週五宣布從10％至41％，並標示著二戰以來最高稅率的關稅，將使美國平均關稅從2024的2.3％增加至15.2％，BE首席貿易經濟學家梅瓦．庫森進行的分析顯示。

    That would cut US GDP by 1.8% and boost core prices by 1.1% over two to three years, the analysis showed. Globally, the higher import taxes are set to sap demand across trading partner economies.

    這將在2到3年期間，縮減美國國內生產毛額（GDP）1.8％，並推升核心物價1.1％，該分析顯示。全球而言，較高的進口稅將削弱貿易夥伴經濟體的需求。

    “The tariffs will deliver a major blow to global GDP,” Cousin wrote in a Friday research note. “For many US trading partners, the higher tariffs create downside risks to demand — which will weigh on both activity and inflation.”

    「關稅將對全球GDP造成重大打擊」，庫森在週五的研究報告中寫到。「對許多美國貿易夥伴而言，較高的關稅製造了需求下行風險，這將影響（經濟）活動與通膨。」

    新聞辭典

    weigh on：造成（負面）影響、使…苦惱。例句：The heavy workload has been weighed on her.（繁重的工作一直壓得她喘不過氣來。）

    sap：消耗、削弱、破壞…基礎。例句：The long walk sapped my strength.（長途跋涉耗盡我的體力。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播