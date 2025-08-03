中英對照讀新聞》George Lucas makes Comic-Con debut for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art喬治．盧卡斯為盧卡斯敘事藝術博物館首登聖地牙哥國際漫畫展
喬治．盧卡斯以創作《星際大戰》、《印第安納瓊斯》等知名影視系列作品聞名。（路透）
◎林家宇
Excited fans waved glowing "Star Wars" lightsabers on Sunday at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for George Lucas’ latest project, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
興奮的粉絲們在聖地牙哥國際漫畫展專場活動揮舞著閃耀的「星際大戰」光劍，迎接喬治．盧卡斯的最新計畫，盧卡斯敘事藝術博物館。
Along with Lucas, the panel included director Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang, vice president of Disney’s Lucasfilm, with Queen Latifah moderating at the San Diego Convention Center.
除了盧卡斯外，這場在聖地牙哥會議中心進行，由皇后拉蒂法擔任主持人的活動，同場還包括導演吉勒摩．戴托羅和迪士尼旗下盧卡斯影業副總裁江道格。
"Opening in 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a first-of-its-kind institution dedicated to illustrated storytelling across time, cultures, and media," a press release from the museum said.
根據博物館發布的新聞稿，「2026年開幕的盧卡斯敘事藝術博物館，是全球首座致力於闡述跨時代、跨文化和跨媒體故事敘事的機構。」
The 11-acre campus, in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, will include a green space and a 300,000-square-foot building with galleries, two theaters, a library, restaurant, café, and retail and community spaces.
這座佔地11英畝的園區位於洛杉磯博覽公園，將包含一片綠地空間及一座面積達30萬平方英尺，設有展覽廳、兩間劇院、圖書館、餐廳、咖啡廳、零售商店和公共空間的建築。
新聞辭典
moderate：動詞，主持。例句：He has been selected to moderate the academic conference next month.（他被選為主持下個月的學術會議。）
illustrate：動詞，說明、闡述。例句：The Prime Minister is using various examples to illustrate the government’s security policies .（首相透過各種例子來說明政府的安全政策。）
