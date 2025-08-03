為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》George Lucas makes Comic-Con debut for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art喬治．盧卡斯為盧卡斯敘事藝術博物館首登聖地牙哥國際漫畫展

    喬治．盧卡斯以創作《星際大戰》、《印第安納瓊斯》等知名影視系列作品聞名。（路透）

    2025/08/03 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    Excited fans waved glowing "Star Wars" lightsabers on Sunday at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for George Lucas’ latest project, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

    興奮的粉絲們在聖地牙哥國際漫畫展專場活動揮舞著閃耀的「星際大戰」光劍，迎接喬治．盧卡斯的最新計畫，盧卡斯敘事藝術博物館。

    Along with Lucas, the panel included director Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang, vice president of Disney’s Lucasfilm, with Queen Latifah moderating at the San Diego Convention Center.

    除了盧卡斯外，這場在聖地牙哥會議中心進行，由皇后拉蒂法擔任主持人的活動，同場還包括導演吉勒摩．戴托羅和迪士尼旗下盧卡斯影業副總裁江道格。

    "Opening in 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a first-of-its-kind institution dedicated to illustrated storytelling across time, cultures, and media," a press release from the museum said.

    根據博物館發布的新聞稿，「2026年開幕的盧卡斯敘事藝術博物館，是全球首座致力於闡述跨時代、跨文化和跨媒體故事敘事的機構。」

    The 11-acre campus, in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, will include a green space and a 300,000-square-foot building with galleries, two theaters, a library, restaurant, café, and retail and community spaces.

    這座佔地11英畝的園區位於洛杉磯博覽公園，將包含一片綠地空間及一座面積達30萬平方英尺，設有展覽廳、兩間劇院、圖書館、餐廳、咖啡廳、零售商店和公共空間的建築。

    新聞辭典

    moderate：動詞，主持。例句：He has been selected to moderate the academic conference next month.（他被選為主持下個月的學術會議。）

    illustrate：動詞，說明、闡述。例句：The Prime Minister is using various examples to illustrate the government’s security policies .（首相透過各種例子來說明政府的安全政策。）

