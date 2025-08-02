中英對照讀新聞》Pope Leo XIV gets rock star’s welcome at Catholic influencer festival 教宗良十四世在天主教網紅節上受到搖滾巨星般的歡迎

教宗良十四世向聖伯多祿廣場上的群眾豎起大拇指比讚。（路透）

2025/08/02 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday received a rock star’s welcome at the Vatican’s festival of Catholic influencers — priests, nuns and ordinary faithful who use their social media presence to preach and teach the faith — as he urged them to ensure that human relations don’t suffer with the spread of digital ecosystems and artificial intelligence.

教宗良十四世週二在梵蒂岡舉行的天主教網紅節上受到了搖滾巨星般的熱烈歡迎。這些網紅包括神父、修女和一般信徒，他們利用自身的社群媒體影響力來宣揚和教導信仰。教宗敦促他們，務必確保人與人之間的關係不會隨著數位生態系統和人工智慧的發展而受損。

請繼續往下閱讀...

History’s first American pope was mobbed by hundreds of influencers, their cellphones hoisted high to stream the encounter, when he arrived in St. Peter’s Basilica after a special Mass.

這位史上首位美國籍的教宗在一場特別彌撒後抵達聖伯多祿大殿時，被數百名網紅包圍。他們高舉手機，直播會面情況。

Leo thanked the young people for using their digital platforms to spread the faith, and he gamely posed for selfies. But he warned them about neglecting human relationships in their pursuit of clicks and followers, and cautioned them to not fall prey to fake news and the “frivolity” of online encounters.

良十四世感謝這些年青人利用他們的數位平台來傳播信仰，也樂意地和他們自拍。但教宗警告他們，在追求點擊率和追隨者的同時，不要忽略了人際關係，並提醒他們要小心假新聞與網路互動的「輕浮行為」。

新聞辭典

influencer：名詞，網紅、意見領袖、具影響力的人。例句：Many brands collaborate with social media influencers to promote their products. (許多品牌與社群媒體網紅合作來推廣他們的產品。)

frivolity ：名詞，輕浮、無聊行為、無足輕重的事情。例句：He dismissed the serious policy debate as mere frivolity. (他把嚴肅的政策辯論貶為無足輕重之事。)

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法