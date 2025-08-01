中英對照讀新聞》Shirakawago tourist booklet advises against overtourism 白川鄉旅遊手冊建議避免觀光公害

皚皚白雪覆蓋下的日本白川鄉美如仙境。（法新社檔案照）

◎ 張沛元

Village officials in Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture have released an unusual tourism guidebook aimed at alleviating overtourism problems and concerns in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site here.

（日本）岐阜縣白川鄉的官員發表1份不尋常的旅遊指南，目的在於紓解這座名列聯合國教科文組織世界文化遺產的村莊，所面臨的觀光公害問題與擔憂。

Titled “Reconnecting Shirakawago,” the pamphlet stresses that the townscape lined by traditional "gassho-style" houses with steep-thatched roofs is not a theme park but a residential area for locals.

這份名為「重新連結白川鄉」的小手冊強調，以櫛比鱗次、有著陡峭茅草屋頂的傳統「合掌屋」形成的鄉鎮景觀，並非主題樂園，而是當地人的居住區。

“Villagers are too exhausted to roll out the red carpet for sightseers now,” said an official from the village’s tourism promotion department. “The guidebook was worked out because we want visitors to travel responsibly.”

「村民現已心力交瘁到無法熱情歡迎觀光客，」該鄉的旅遊推廣部門的1名官員說。「我們之所以製作這本指南，是希望訪客負責任地旅行。」

“Responsibility and mutual cooperation are indispensable to balancing tourism with villagers’ lives,” the pamphlet notes.

「就平衡觀光與鄉民生活而言，負責與相互合作，缺一不可，」該小手冊指出。

新聞辭典

roll out the red carpet：慣用語，隆重歡迎，熱烈歡迎。例句：Britain will roll out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump for his unprecedented second state visit in September.（英國將熱烈歡迎美國總統川普9月份史無前例的第2度國是訪問。）

indispensable to：片語，對…必不可少的，對…必需的。例句：Her seasoned experience makes her indispensable to the negotiation.（她豐富的經驗使她成為談判中不可或缺的一員。）

