中英對照讀新聞》Boiled eggs, burgers among odd food items left in cars by Uber riders水煮蛋、漢堡等 優步乘客在車內留下的奇怪食物

優步公司公布的遺失物排行榜，出現各種食物。示意圖。（法新社）

2025/07/31 05:30

◎孫宇青

The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index details the many items forgotten in the past 12 months, ranging from food to personal belongings of all sorts.

2025年優步遺失物排行榜詳細列出過去12個月內被乘客遺忘的眾多物品，包括食物和各種私人物品。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Among the top 20 food items left behind were a variety of snacks and meals.

被遺忘的食品前20名包括各種零食和餐點。

Half-eaten sushi, a five-gallon bucket of beans, 108 eggs and garlic cloves were all listed.

吃了一半的壽司、一個5加侖桶子的豆子、108顆雞蛋和蒜瓣都列在其中。

Also included were 175 hamburger sliders, 100 wings, a bucket of feta cheese — and five jars of pickles.

其中還包括175個小漢堡、100隻雞翅、1桶菲達起司和5罐醃菜。

The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app.

優步遺失物排行榜列出最獨特和最容易被遺忘的物品，同時提醒乘客，透過Uber應用程式尋求協助，以找回珍貴物品的過程很簡單。

新聞辭典

boiled：形容詞，水煮的、煮熟的。例句：Would you like some drink? Boiled water would be fine.（您想喝點什麼嗎？白開水就可以了。）

slider：名詞，美式小漢堡。尺寸小巧、可一口吞下，被戲稱可直接滑過（slide）喉嚨而得此名。

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法