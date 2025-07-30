中英對照讀新聞》Norway to meet 5% NATO goal on defence, security spending, prime minister says 挪威將在防衛與安全支出上達成北約5％的目標，總理說

在挪威與俄羅斯邊境駐守的挪威士兵。（法新社）

2025/07/30 05:30

◎管淑平

Norway plans to raise overall spending on defence and broader security to 5% of gross domestic product, its prime minister said on Friday, in line with a planned common goal among NATO states.

挪威總理週五表示，計畫將在國防和更廣泛安全上的整體支出，提高到國內生產毛額的5％，以符合北大西洋公約組織（NATO）成員國擬定的共同目標。

Europe is scrambling to boost defences against a potential Russian attack after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump made clear that the United States was no longer willing to be the main guarantor of Europe’s security.

美國總統唐納．川普的政府表明，美國不願意再擔任歐洲安全的主要擔保者後，歐洲各國正急於強化防衛，防範俄羅斯可能發動的攻擊。

"We must do more to secure our country and contribute to our common security with our allies in NATO," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a press conference on Friday.

「我們必須更努力來確保我國安全，並對我們與北約盟友的集體安全有所貢獻」，挪威總理約納斯．加爾．斯托爾週五在一場記者會上表示。

"Security for Norway is about having a defence that is reliable, that has the right equipment, enough people and good plans," he added.

他接著說道，「對挪威來說，安全的關鍵在於擁有可靠、有適當裝備、充足人力和妥善計畫的國防」。

新聞辭典

scramble：動詞，匆忙、爭搶著做某事。例句：People scrambled to catch the last train.（人們匆忙趕搭最後一班火車。）

in line with：片語，與某事務一致，符合。例句：Our regulations are in line with international standards.（我們的規定符合國際標準。）

