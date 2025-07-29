中英對照讀新聞》King Charles’ annual swan census begins on the River Thames 查爾斯國王在泰晤士河開始進行年度天鵝普查

英國國王查爾斯三世擁有的天鵝，從7月14日開始展開年度普查。（路透）

2025/07/29 05:30

◎盧永山

Scarlet uniforms flashed against the riverbank. Wooden skiffs glided in formation. A young swan, gently lifted from the water, was measured, inspected and released.

猩紅色的制服在河岸上閃閃發光。木製小艇列隊滑行。1隻小天鵝被輕輕地從水中抬起，經過測量、檢查後放生。

The annual five-day census of swans belonging to King Charles III began Monday on the River Thames to assess their health.

查爾斯三世所擁有的天鵝，週一在泰晤士河上進行年度普查活動，為期5天，以評估牠們的健康狀況。

One of the British monarch’s less-known titles is Seigneur of the Swans — Lord of the Swans — and according to ancient lore, he or she owns all members of the mute swan species found in Britain’s open waters.

英國君主鮮為人知的頭銜之一是天鵝領主，根據古代傳說，英國在位君主（無論是他或她）擁有英國公開水域所有的疣鼻天鵝。

Every year, a team of carefully selected oarsmen — Swan Uppers － are tasked with finding the swans on a stretch of the Thames.

每年，一支經過精心挑選、被稱為「天鵝監察員」的划船隊，會在泰晤士河的某一段河段上尋找天鵝。

When a family is spotted, they shout, “All up!” and the boats quickly surround the birds, marking them and checking for signs of disease or injury.

一旦發現天鵝家族，他們會大喊「全部圍上來」！然後船隻會迅速包圍這些天鵝，給牠們做記號，並檢查是否有生病或受傷的跡象。

新聞辭典

glide：動詞，滑行、輕鬆前進、悄悄地流逝。例句：Some people glide effortlessly through life with no real worries.（有些人一生過得輕鬆自在，無憂無慮。）

lore：名詞，知識、傳說。例句：According to local lore, the water has healing properties.（根據當地的傳說，這種水有治病的功效。）

