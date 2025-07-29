為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》King Charles’ annual swan census begins on the River Thames 查爾斯國王在泰晤士河開始進行年度天鵝普查

    英國國王查爾斯三世擁有的天鵝，從7月14日開始展開年度普查。（路透）

    英國國王查爾斯三世擁有的天鵝，從7月14日開始展開年度普查。（路透）

    2025/07/29 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    Scarlet uniforms flashed against the riverbank. Wooden skiffs glided in formation. A young swan, gently lifted from the water, was measured, inspected and released.

    猩紅色的制服在河岸上閃閃發光。木製小艇列隊滑行。1隻小天鵝被輕輕地從水中抬起，經過測量、檢查後放生。

    The annual five-day census of swans belonging to King Charles III  began Monday on the River Thames to assess their health.

    查爾斯三世所擁有的天鵝，週一在泰晤士河上進行年度普查活動，為期5天，以評估牠們的健康狀況。

    One of the British monarch’s less-known titles is Seigneur of the Swans — Lord of the Swans — and according to ancient lore, he or she owns all members of the mute swan species found in Britain’s open waters.

    英國君主鮮為人知的頭銜之一是天鵝領主，根據古代傳說，英國在位君主（無論是他或她）擁有英國公開水域所有的疣鼻天鵝。

    Every year, a team of carefully selected oarsmen — Swan Uppers － are tasked with finding the swans on a stretch of the Thames.

    每年，一支經過精心挑選、被稱為「天鵝監察員」的划船隊，會在泰晤士河的某一段河段上尋找天鵝。

    When a family is spotted, they shout, “All up!” and the boats quickly surround the birds, marking them and checking for signs of disease or injury.

    一旦發現天鵝家族，他們會大喊「全部圍上來」！然後船隻會迅速包圍這些天鵝，給牠們做記號，並檢查是否有生病或受傷的跡象。

    新聞辭典

    glide：動詞，滑行、輕鬆前進、悄悄地流逝。例句：Some people glide effortlessly through life with no real worries.（有些人一生過得輕鬆自在，無憂無慮。）

    lore：名詞，知識、傳說。例句：According to local lore, the water has healing properties.（根據當地的傳說，這種水有治病的功效。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播