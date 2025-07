中英對照讀新聞》Trump Says 50-50 Odds of Trade Deal With European Union 川普說，與歐盟達成貿易協議的機率為五五波

川普說,與歐盟達成貿易協議的機率為五五波。(美聯社)

2025/07/28 05:30

◎魏國金

President Donald Trump put the odds of striking a trade deal with Europe to reduce the tariff rate on their imports at 50-50.

美國總統川普認為,與歐盟達成貿易協議,以降低他們進口關稅的可能性,為五五波。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Trump said US and EU negotiators were working “closely” to strike a deal and predicted an agreement could come to fruition.

川普說,美國與歐盟的談判官員正「密切」合作,以達成協議,並預測協議可能取得成果。

“I think EU has got a pretty good chance of making a deal,” Trump told reporters Friday before departing for a golf trip to Scotland.?

「我認為歐盟有相當大的機會達成協議,」他在週五啟程前往蘇格蘭打高爾夫球前告訴記者。

Trump earlier this month issued a letter saying the EU would face a 30% tariff on most goods if they fail to reach an agreement by Aug. 1, in addition to sector-specific tariffs.

川普本月初發函說,如果歐盟未能在8月1日前達成協議,多數產品將面臨30%關稅,另外還有特定產業關稅。

Trump has hit cars and auto parts with a 25% customs tax, and steel and aluminum with a rate double that. He’s also threatened to target pharmaceuticals and semiconductors with new duties as early as next month, and recently announced a 50% duty on copper.

川普對汽車與汽車零組件課徵25%關稅,鋼鋁稅率加倍。他也威脅最快下月對藥品與半導體課徵新關稅,近期還宣布對銅課徵50%關稅。

新聞辭典

strike a deal:達成協議。例句:US and Japan have struck a trade deal after weeks of discussions.(美國與日本經過數週討論後,達成貿易協議)。

come to fruition:開花結果。例句:The plan should come to fruition in another year.(該計畫再過1年便可完成)。

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法