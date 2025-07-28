為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Trump Says 50-50 Odds of Trade Deal With European Union 川普說，與歐盟達成貿易協議的機率為五五波

    川普說，與歐盟達成貿易協議的機率為五五波。（美聯社）

    川普說，與歐盟達成貿易協議的機率為五五波。（美聯社）

    2025/07/28 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    President Donald Trump put the odds of striking a trade deal with Europe to reduce the tariff rate on their imports at 50-50.

    美國總統川普認為，與歐盟達成貿易協議，以降低他們進口關稅的可能性，為五五波。

    Trump said US and EU negotiators were working “closely” to strike a deal and predicted an agreement could come to fruition.

    川普說，美國與歐盟的談判官員正「密切」合作，以達成協議，並預測協議可能取得成果。

    “I think EU has got a pretty good chance of making a deal,” Trump told reporters Friday before departing for a golf trip to Scotland.?

    「我認為歐盟有相當大的機會達成協議，」他在週五啟程前往蘇格蘭打高爾夫球前告訴記者。

    Trump earlier this month issued a letter saying the EU would face a 30% tariff on most goods if they fail to reach an agreement by Aug. 1, in addition to sector-specific tariffs.

    川普本月初發函說，如果歐盟未能在8月1日前達成協議，多數產品將面臨30％關稅，另外還有特定產業關稅。

    Trump has hit cars and auto parts with a 25% customs tax, and steel and aluminum with a rate double that. He’s also threatened to target pharmaceuticals and semiconductors with new duties as early as next month, and recently announced a 50% duty on copper.

    川普對汽車與汽車零組件課徵25％關稅，鋼鋁稅率加倍。他也威脅最快下月對藥品與半導體課徵新關稅，近期還宣布對銅課徵50％關稅。

    新聞辭典

    strike a deal：達成協議。例句：US and Japan have struck a trade deal after weeks of discussions.（美國與日本經過數週討論後，達成貿易協議）。

    come to fruition：開花結果。例句：The plan should come to fruition in another year.（該計畫再過1年便可完成）。

