中英對照讀新聞》CBS cancels Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, calling decision financial CBS稱出於財政決定 終止史蒂芬．柯貝爾的深夜秀

2025/07/27 05:30

◎林家宇

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the most-watched late-night program on U.S. broadcast television and a frequent platform of satire aimed at President Donald Trump, will end its 10-year run on CBS in May 2026, the network said on Thursday.

哥倫比亞廣播公司（CBS）宣布，美國廣播電視觀看數最高，時常以總統川普為諷刺對象的夜間節目「史蒂芬．柯貝爾深夜秀」，於CBS播出10年後將在2026年劃下句點。

The show will be retired and Colbert will not be replaced. New episodes will air until the end of the broadcast TV season in May 2026, a network statement said.

該節目將落幕且不會有人取代柯貝爾。新的集數將播出直到2026年5月的廣播電視季結束。

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," CBS executives said in the statement.

CBS高層聲明表示，「這純粹是基於深夜秀具挑戰性的背景下所做出的財務決定。和節目的演出、內容或其他在派拉蒙發生的事務沒有任何關聯。」

This month, Paramount agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with his former Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, that CBS’s "60 Minutes" broadcast in October.

派拉蒙本月同意與川普所提出的訴訟達成和解，該訴訟涉及CBS的「60分鐘」節目在去年10月播出的川普前民主黨競選對手賀錦麗的專訪。

新聞辭典

satire：名詞，諷刺、譏諷。例句：He is known for his works of political and social satire.（他以其政治和社會諷刺作品聞名）

backdrop：名詞，背景。例句：This conflict occurred against the backdrop of the border security concerns.（這場衝突是基於邊境安全背景下發生）

